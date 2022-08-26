Subscribe

Partner Content

Big Eyes Coin has the potential to outperform Tamadoge

0

For many cryptocurrency investors, making a decision on which cryptocurrencies to buy has been a significant challenge lately. Therefore, in this article, we will compare Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin with the potential to soar up the meme coin leaderboard, against Tamadoge (TAMA).

Tamadoge is the best new meme coin set to mix three sectors of the cryptocurrency market — play-to-earn gaming, NFTs, and the metaverse. TAMA is flourishing in the market because of its ability to modify the utility sector with the implementation of a wide range of utility-focused features.

A newcomer to the meme coin sector, Big Eyes Coin wants to give more by building a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for hypergrowth using Non-Fungible-Tokens (NFTs) to offer access to more content and events that make the blockchain hypeship well worth boarding. To find out more about these cryptocurrencies and their potential features, keep reading.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) game based on the Tamaverse where players are permitted to develop, breed, train, care for and engage in combat with their Tamadoge pets to earn points that will qualify them for in-game rewards via TAMA tokens. Tamadoge is regarded as one of the most lucrative cryptocurrencies in 2022.

On the Tamaverse, Tamadoge pets are mintable NFTs that can be traded. These pets are the focus of the Tamadoge project, and players can buy them on the platform using the Tamadoge token.

There is no restriction on the number of pets that fans of the Tamadoge P2E can acquire from the store on the Tamadoge website. Additionally, this shop sells food and cosmetics needed for caring for these pets.

There are two billion TAMA tokens in total, of which 600 million will be locked away for 10 years to be used for the growth of the Tamadoge ecosystem and one billion will be given to investors in the presale.

Big Eyes Coin

For the purpose of redirecting wealth into the decentralised financial ecosystem, Big Eyes Coin intends to create a coin that is community-driven. In order to protect an important part of the global ecosystem, the blockchain network plans to donate 5% of its income to a charity wallet that will fund initiatives based on the ocean and marine life protection.

The symbol of the token is a big-eyed cat with elements of Japanese animation. This meme coin is a significant deviation from the canine-based canon that many meme coins have traditionally used as their model. The fact that the developers chose a kitten as their symbol is significant — they’re unique. 

Big Eyes Coin

The community will also determine the token’s fate, and other events are planned to entice individuals and reinvigorate the community. The NFT Sushi Crew, in which owners of NFTs inspired by Big Eyes Coin will be able to take part in gatherings and events, is one of these projects, along with comic books and other media that will expand on the Big Eyes Coin setting and characters.

Our actual strength resides inside the community. The momentum increases as it gets bigger, busier, and more involved. Our community will receive frequent rewards in the form of tokens, NFTs, and prizes. Additionally, any update is always first reported to the community.

To join the BIG family, or for further details, visit bigeyes.space

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Special Reports
The Mail & Guardian works with select partners to produce paid-for stories that we believe may be of interest to our readers. For more information, see here.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Apartheid-era high court boundaries to shift

M&G Premium

The boundaries and jurisdictions of high courts in Transkei Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei have never been changed
ray hartle
Opinion

Investing in South Africa’s women entrepreneurs will pay rich dividends

Six actions businesses and funders can take to encourage women entrepreneurs
jeanette marais
Politics

Is Godongwana the latest of South Africa’s predator politicians?

M&G Premium

The finance minister is not the first politician to get into hot water over claims of sexual misconduct
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Opinion

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, please deliver a government that will attract...

Zimbabweans have been forced by hunger, joblessness, poverty, fear and repression to cross into South Africa — where xenophobia is rife and they are persecuted
maruping phepheng
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×