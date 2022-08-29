Klangaverse and Shiba Inu — how the two NFT protocols compare

The non-fungible token (NFT) sector is growing fast, and it should not be surprising that blockchain platforms are incorporating it as part of their project. NFT project investors are on the rise, and it has kept thriving due to a bullish cryptocurrency ecosystem. Klangaverse (KLG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are no strangers to the NFT sector.

NFT is blockchain data that links physical assets to digital assets. These data are distinct and cannot be traded equivalently like other assets. The nature of these digital collectibles ensures they are non-replicable. Since NFT became a popular aspect of cryptocurrency, it has transformed different sectors.

NFTs are advocates of decentralisation. It promotes peer-to-peer transactions by removing all forms of the chain of commands. A positive feature of NFTs is that they can portray digital assets’ proprietorship. Digital assets can be certified as original via NFTs, effectively reducing piracy.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) platforms have a lot of NFTs. These NFTs can be purchased to support Shiba Inu coin owners. Klangaverse (KLG) allows artists to release songs as NFTs. Fans can bid, purchase and hold on to their own distinct NFT. Easily, fans can buy NFTs to support their favorite artists and musicians. All this is possible at $0 gas fees!

Why choose Klangaverse over Shiba Inu?

Musicians face a lot of difficulties in terms of ownership and finance. Artists distribute songs via streaming platforms; such platforms are responsible for choosing what happens to the song at any time. Royalties from third parties are handled poorly and carelessly. The KLG platform is developed to solve these difficulties.

KLG is an NFT music platform built for artists and fans. It is a music-sharing platform that uses blockchain technology to ensure fair compensation for artists, a transparent and reliable payment system and quality music.

content for the community. It is decentralised and promotes direct transactions between the artist and the fans.

Artists make their own decisions, not label holders. An artist can decide how the revenue from his minted songs is divided amongst his team. Artists and fans have access to Klangaverse’s native token; KLG. This token helps them to gain access to decentralized governance.

The Klangaverse ecosystem also gives incentives to early buyers. Buying the KLG token with the SHIB token on its presale gives holders a 24% bonus. Similarly, holders can get a 15% bonus when they buy KLG with Bitcoin (BTC).

Shiba Inu’s fluctuation

SHIB started as a meme coin and gained massive popularity and value surge due to a tweet sent by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Over the past two years, the value of Shiba Inu has been fluctuating, generally increasing with tweets from famous people to decreasing with no influence at all.

However, for the past few months, Shiba Inu has been plummeting. The investors of SHIB have massively reduced. It is not surprising because meme coins generally become popular due to influence and rarely their efficiency.

No doubt SHIB was one of the most popular tokens in 2021, but it has experienced a lot of volatility over a few months. Investing in Shiba Inu is considered very risky. The longevity of Klangaverse is of no question. The decentralised community is promoting the long-term development of the musical ecosystem. It fosters real-use cases, better rewards and popularity that does not depend on a social media trend.

Conclusion

Overall, the benefits of Klangaverse (KLG) outweigh that of Shiba Inu (SHIB), which is riddled with high volatility. The Klangaverse (KLG) ecosystem boasts a better long-term reward system.

