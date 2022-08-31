Can Big Eyes Coin join the top altcoins with Ripple and Cosmos with the goal of $50 million?

Altcoins are cryptocurrencies launched in the crypto market after Bitcoin (BTC). For example, some argue that Ethereum (ETH) is not an altcoin since it’s the second cryptocurrency launched after the first generation coin. However, the definition of altcoins is second and third-generation cryptocurrencies, of which Ethereum (ETH) is at the helm.

Despite being the original, Bitcoin (BTC) has some gaps that other altcoins have modified and designed their networks to fill. However, according to market capitalisation, the altcoins that have successfully done so are part of the top cryptocurrencies.

There is a lot to expect for the new DeFi currency founded on the meme legacy, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). This is because the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is relentlessly aiming to take the token ahead of other meme altcoins and beyond.

With the Q4 here and all hopes dwindling from the bear market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will give investors a chance to take their investment, put it in their token and take the ride to the peak where other altcoins reside.

Why is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) the superior meme token?

The advent of cryptocurrencies based on internet humor, represented as memes, came with Dogecoin (DOGE). It was a coin that most crypto enthusiasts knew until they didn’t. Then, Elon Musk came, and the chant became, “Doge to the Moon.”

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) carefully studied the mistakes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and the others to build its platform around a solid blockchain ecosystem and its token- a community-inclusive utility. With strategies targeted at innovative DeFi technologies, the platform has the potential to develop in the long run.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a stable ecosystem that expands to charity, community, and hypergrowth. It will also serve as a hub for NFT activities as time goes on.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a benefits system ready to kick off for holders and early contributors. Rewards will be given for contributions to the token’s value, the project’s stability, and liquidity provision.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Team

Behind the cat-crypto blockchain network team is a team of professionals with all hands on deck.

The Top Cats: The cats are in charge of recreating Elon Musk’s influence on the dramatic price increase of Dogecoin (DOGE), making crypto investors become holders. As seen in the presales records, this team has already begun their work in earnest.

Tech Cats: The team of developers and strategists is tasked with updating security measures, implementing new additions to blockchain technologies, and ensuring scalability isn’t an issue. We’ve seen their work in process, as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has gotten its KYC verification from Coin sniper and Solidity Finance.

Hype Cat: While other meme cryptos are asleep and the market needs a token to keep the lights on, the hype cats are there to inform every crypto lover that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community that will provide them better benefits than they’ve come across. The hype cats have gotten BIG token into Reddit groups, Twitter spaces, and cryptocurrency news sources.

Op Cat: When you need a cat to do the job, you’ll have a cat that has already done the job. So the team is ready to go and set the ground already.

Law Cat: The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform isn’t breaking any rules. But, they’d prefer to stay alert to happenings in the cat’s lair.

With a team of well-prepared cats, nothing stops the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token from joining the league of top altcoins.

Three ‘small’ steps to buy the BIG token

Paws or not, buying the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token is easy.

Step I: Get a wallet that Wallet Connect supports. You don’t want to download anything else. MetaMask is a great option, or you could go for Trust Wallet if you don’t want to use a desktop browser extension.

Step II: Connect your wallet. Choose between Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT). Next, you need to purchase power worth $15. More, but not less.

Convert your ETH or USDT to Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and approve the transaction. You might be asked to do it twice. The minimum purchase is 1,000 BIG tokens.

Step III: You’ve bought your ticket into the limited presales spot. First, however, you’d need to visit the website and claim your purchased tokens, then wait till presales is over to begin enjoying the benefits of being a “BIG” holder.

Ripple (XRP)

Native to the payment platform- RippleNet, Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency that introduced a different way blockchain transactions should be operated. The platform intends to build on the traditional payment system, complementing what has been done up to date for better business impact.

For better understanding, Ripple is the company that funds the XRP ledger software and owns the XRP cryptocurrency. Hence, these three elements play different roles.

The XRP ledger allows users “ to send and receive cryptocurrency using public- and private-key cryptography.” Only approved participants can validate transactions with a trusted design that allows quick TPS.

The XRP cryptocurrency has a capped supply of 100 billion coins, more than half of which were given to users via giveaways. In addition, the coin has the utility to execute international payments and currency exchange.

According to market capitalisation, Ripple (XRP) is one of the top ten altcoins, and experts see it gaining value through the years.

Cosmos (ATOM) — the home of independent blockchains

Cosmos (ATOM) is known as the Internet of Blockchains because it allows various chains to exist on its network, albeit independently with their custom governance structures and consensus mechanism. In addition, cosmos (ATOM) uses a proof-of-stake protocol known as BTF to validate transactions.

The network operates on a dual-layer blockchain. The first layer packages the networking consensus into a generic engine and allows developers to focus on the application aspect of the network. The second layer provides for creating individual blockchains, which can be permissioned or permissionless, based on preferences.

ATOM, the operating crypto on blockchain networks, is used to complete transactions and execute smart contracts that promote high scalability. The altcoin is given as a reward to validators when a block of transactions is approved.

Cosmos (ATOM) rode a price-high in 2021 but has suffered a blow from the bear trend. However, despite the drop, predictions are riding in favor of the popular coin, as it still retains its position on the top thirty cryptocurrencies according to market capitalization.

Good things do not come freely, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has released 70% of tokens for public presales, and there is still quite some to go around. However, this shouldn’t make you lax, as presales will soon end, so there’s some for all potential holders but limited time to get them at the lowest price possible.

Join the Big Eyes family today by visiting https://buy.bigeyes.space/