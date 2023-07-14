Experience cinematic brilliance with the HUAWEI nova Y91

This smartphone will exceed your expectations with its exceptional battery and sound capacity

In the world of smartphones, innovation knows no bounds. With each passing year, manufacturers strive to enhance the user experience by incorporating cutting-edge technology into their devices. One such area that has seen significant advancements is audio technology. HUAWEI, a global leader in telecommunications and consumer electronics, has introduced the power of sound and volume in the HUAWEI nova Y91, a smartphone that promises to transform your audio experience and live large, thanks to its immersive sound capabilities and 300% super volume. But in order for consumers to enjoy long hours of the best sound, they also need a long-lasting battery that can accommodate for long hours of video playback, gaming and catching up on your favourite series. With a 7000 mAh powerful battery and over 35% more endurance than the HUAWEI nova Y90, the HUAWEI nova Y91 delivers longer battery life and intelligent charging.

Sustain 29 hours of battery usage

Every feature of the HUAWEI nova Y91 allows the user to live large, getting the most out of their digital experience. The battery is no exception, it adopts the dual-cell design and features high energy density, endowing the phone with stylish appearance, and long battery life.

The HUAWEI nova Y91 packs a 7000 mAh battery that can sustain heavy usage for a prolonged period. If you are a heavy user who enjoys intensive gaming, video streaming, and web browsing, this is the phone for you. Additionally, the phone supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology, which can swiftly fill up the battery when it eventually runs low.

This combination of a hefty battery and quick charging makes for a smooth and uninterrupted experience. Couple this with the smartphone’s expansive 6.95-inch HUAWEI FullView display that provides sharp and clear visuals, and its screen which impresses with its 90 Hz refresh rate, you will sure enjoy an immersive experience. That’s not all, with the powerful sound, you will be even more intrigued.

Unleash impressive sound capabilities

The HUAWEI nova Y91 is designed to deliver an immersive sound experience like no other. Equipped with symmetrical dual stereo speakers, the smartphone offers a rich and balanced audio output that enhances every aspect of your multimedia consumption. Whether you are watching movies, playing games, or listening to music, the symmetrical dual stereo speakers ensure that you are fully immersed in the audio experience.

To complement the dual stereo speakers, HUAWEI has incorporated dual 0.8cc ultra-large rear cavities into the HUAWE nova Y91. These cavities act as acoustic chambers, enhancing the audio quality and providing a more dynamic and powerful sound. The result is a truly captivating soundscape that brings your content to life, making every sound detail crystal clear.

The HUAWEI nova Y91 also features the Histen 8.1 balanced sound effect technology. This cutting-edge sound technology creates a wider sound field coverage, ensuring that every sound is precisely reproduced. Whether it’s the subtle notes of a melodic tune or the explosive sound effects of an action-packed scene, the HUAWEI nova Y91 delivers true-to-life audio that enriches your listening experience.

With its 300% super volume compared to the previous generation, the smartphone ensures that you never miss a beat. Whether you’re in a crowded environment or enjoying your content in a quiet space, the HUAWEI nova Y91 provides an optimal volume level, allowing you to enjoy your favourite music, movies, and games without compromise.

Understanding that audio preferences differ from person to person, the HUAWEI nova Y91 introduces a 1–20 level volume curved adjustment feature. This customisation option allows you to fine-tune the volume to match your specific listening preferences.

Whether you are a music enthusiast, a movie buff, or a gaming fanatic, this smartphone will exceed your expectations with its exceptional battery and sound capacity. Get ready to be captivated by the powerful sound and volume of the HUAWEI nova Y91. For only R6999, you can purchase the smartphone from the HUAWEI online store or at selected retail stores from R399 on a 24 – month contract.