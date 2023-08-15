From slots to live dealers: Unravelling the variety of games at top online casinos

Both physical and online casinos provide their customers with a wide range of gaming solutions for all preferences

The casino industry is renowned for its various available gambling options, which offer an engaging and captivating experience for all players.

There are so many options that even the pickiest or most difficult customer will find at least several games to choose from when they want to wager.

Slots’ simplicity has always attracted players

Thanks to their simple design and the fact that they are easy to understand and play, slots are among the world’s most popular and beloved casino games.

With fun and colourful graphics and captivating background sounds, they offer an engaging experience for all players.

Whether physical or online, slots come in various sizes, shapes and designs

There are several slots, such as the traditional Vegas type of slots, with three or five reels featuring classic symbols like fruit, bells or numbers.

Other players might enjoy video slots with advanced graphics, animations and unique features such as free spins, bonus games, wild symbols, scatters and more.

Jackpots bring extra excitement

Another exciting category of slots is represented by the ones linked to progressive jackpots, which offer players the chance to win massive amounts of cash. Finally, themed slots are inspired by famous movies, books, or different characters, offering players holistic and even immersive experiences.

The physical experience can be replicated online

While slots are engaging and captivating, some players also want to use their skills and people-reading abilities when wagering, and card or table games are just what they need.

Table games are at the heart of any land-based or online casino, providing a classic yet sophisticated experience. They usually have a dealer who is in charge of managing the game while the players wager.

Roulette is a must in any casino

In the traditional game of roulette, players can bet on colours (red, black or even green), numbers (between 0 and 36) or various combos of numbers on the rotating wheel. There are several roulette options, but the most common are European, American and French roulette. They all follow their own rules, and their wagering options also vary.

Card and table games require skills and luck

Blackjack is a table game where players use cards to get as close as possible to the number 21, which is why the game is also known as 21. Customers passionate about this game are given the chance to play against the house. The main idea is to get a better hand than the dealer without going over 21.

Baccarat is another card table game — a simple one — where customers wager on the game’s final result. The purpose is that either the player or the house has to have a hand as close as possible to nine.

The importance of a poker face

When it comes to poker, there are various table variants, such as Texas Hold’em, Omaha and Seven Card Stud; they all have different rules and involve strategy, luck and people skills, such as the ability to read other players’ emotions.

Craps is a dice table game where players gamble on the dice results. This game can be pretty interesting, as it’s unpredictable and provides numerous wagering options.

Replicating the physical experience online

While land-based casinos hire real dealers to manage these games, technology allows online casinos to run these games using AI-based technology or software, or, more recently, they have been hiring people to live stream the games using HD cameras.

The latest trends in the gambling industry reveal that reliable operators have stepped up their game, providing players with a more authentic and immersive gaming experience. Experts from kingcasinobonus.uk reveal that players perceive live dealer games as more fair and transparent.

The options are unlimited

Both physical and online casinos provide their customers with a wide range of gaming solutions for all preferences; this way, even the pickiest player will always have something catching their attention or feeding their curiosity.

Since each gaming category offers different experiences, it’s recommended to try as many options as possible before finding your all-time favourite one.