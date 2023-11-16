Say goodbye to body breakouts with Clear Start’s new Clarifying Bacne Spray

Get your life back on track with a simple squeeze of your finger

Body breakouts can be painful, uncomfortable and take a real hit to your body confidence. Often caused by sweat, oil, dead skin cells and bacteria trapped in pores, acne on the back and body can worsen by friction and heat caused by backpacks, sweaty clothing or sports wear.

The new Clarifying Bacne Spray from Clear Start is a breakout-fighting spray that acts fast on those hard-to-reach areas to help clear clogged pores and minimise future body breakouts. The micro-fine, refreshing mist even disperses upside-down to ensure no spot is out of reach. Use it to treat active body breakouts and to keep future breakouts at bay.

Exfoliating Salicylic Acid helps to remove dead skin cells, while soothing Witch Hazel, Tea Tree Oil and Moroccan Argan Extracts balance oil and reduce redness.

The spray is ideal for use after a shower or on the go, and it’s the perfect size to pop into a gym or beach bag.

Key ingredients

Exfoliating Salicylic Acid helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores

Soothing Witch Hazel, Tea Tree Oil and Moroccan Argan Extracts balance oil and reduce redness

How to use

Hold the spray about 10 inches away from your body and mist it onto clean, dry skin. Let it sink in for 30-60 seconds before getting dressed. Use morning and/or night.

RSP: R549.00