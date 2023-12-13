Festive deals unveiled by TECNO and itel

Save up to R1000 on new TECNO and itel devices

Holiday mode is in full swing and it’s time to relax, recharge and spend some quality time with family, friends and loved ones. To make your festive season even better, TECNO and itel have announced some special deals, which will see you get your hands on a new smartphone at an even better price. It’s time to upgrade and bring a next level cellular experience.

Several retail partners of the brands have discounted deals running. The deals cover the newest smartphones from TECNO including those in the SPARK 10 Series (SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10 5G and SPARK 10C), the SPARK GO 2023, and the POP 7.

itel is also running some deals, including the A04, A05s, and A18. Some of the deals are outlined below:

TECNO deals

Ackermans

POP 7 – R1,699 (save R300)

SPARK GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R100)

Edgars

POP 7 – R1,699 (save R300)

SPARK GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R600)

SPARK 10C – R2,899 (save R400)

SPARK 10 5G – R3,999 (save R1000)

SPARK 10 Pro – R5,999 (save R1000)

SPARK 8C – R1,999 (save R500)

SPARK 7 Pro 64GB – R1,799 (save R700)

SPARK 7 64GB – R1,499 (save R800)

Game

SPARK 10C – R2,999 (save R500)

SPARK 10 Pro – R6,499 (save R500)

SPARK 10 5G – R5,499 (save R500)

JET

SPARK 10C – R2,899 (save R600)

POP 7 – R1,649 (save R350)

SPARK GO 2023 – R1,849 (save R650)

Mr Price

POP 7 – R1,699 (save R300)

SPARK GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R400)

SPARK 10C – R2,899 (save R600)

PEP

POP 7 – R1,699 (save R300)

SPARK GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R100)

TFG

SPARK GO 2023 – R1,849 (save R650)

SPARK 10 5G – R4,999 (save R500)

SPARK 10C – R2,899 (save R600)

SPARK 8C – R2,499 (save R800)

itel deals

Ackermans

P40 – R1,899 (save R100)

A04 – R999 (save R300)

Edgars

A04 – R999

A05s – R1,299

A18 – R799

V52 Lite – R699

Jet

A18 – R799

it2163D – R169

A48 – R999

Mr Price

A04 – R999 (save R300)

V52 – R699 (save R50)

PEP

A04 – R999

A18 – R799

TFG

A18 – R799

A48 – R999

All of these deals, and more (so keep your eyes peeled), are available from the indicated retail partners while stocks last (availability varies per retailer, per store and per product). To find out more about the deals, visit TECNO’s Facebook page and itel’s Facebook page.

Happy shopping and here’s to a wonderful festive season!

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations spanning over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its debut, TECNO has been transforming the digital experience in developing nations by tenaciously pursuing the ideal fusion of cutting-edge technologies and aesthetically pleasing contemporary design. TECNO has established itself as a prominent market leader in its target segments, offering cutting-edge innovation through a variety of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home devices. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the optimal and most contemporary technologies for progressive thinking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

About itel

Established over 10 years ago, global brand itel offers affordable and high-quality electronics. Evolving from mobile phones to a “smart life” brand, it secured the No.1 status as the global brand under $75 and leading feature phone brand in 2023.