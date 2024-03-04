Town hall meeting will unpack the upcoming elections

The M&G and University of Limpopo host a forum to discuss, among others, what a coalition government could mean for South Africa

On 29 May 2024 South Africans will go to the polls in what is arguably the most important — and heavily contested — national and provincial elections since the transition to democracy in 1994.



For the first time since then the possibility of a post-election coalition government is a real one, while changes to the electoral system and the large number of new parties makes the poll all the more significant.

Voters have an opportunity to shape the country’s future and alter the political landscape in an election expected to be dominated by how to tackle economic growth, job creation, social inequality and crime.

To help South Africans better understand these issues going into this crucial poll, the Mail & Guardian, in partnership with the University of Limpopo, will host an election town hall meeting on 12 March, at 6pm for 6.30pm. Register here to attend.

Politicians, academics, representatives of civil society and the business world will participate in the debate to be held at the university’s Onkgopotse Tiro Hall, University of Limpopo, Polokwane. The purpose of the event is to unpack the issues of the last 30 years and to focus on key challenges going into the elections and beyond.

The forum will provide a unique and timely window on the key issues going into the election and the future of the country going into its fourth decade of freedom and democracy.

The audience will comprise members of the local community, students, the business world and other sectors of society. The event will be streamed live to allow readers a chance to follow this important and exciting discussion.

“The University of Limpopo subscribes to principles of freedom of thought and open debate to foster a culture of tolerance in nation building,” says Professor Mahlo Mokgalong, UL Vice-Chancellor and Principal.