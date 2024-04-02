Real Madrid and Sevilla match review

Real completely outplayed their opponents in terms of shots, goals and possession

On 25 February 2024 in Madrid there was a soccer match between the clubs Real Madrid and Sevilla.

According to various bookmakers Real Madrid was the clear favorite of this match, and accepted bets on their victory with odds of about 1.3. Sevilla, in turn, were given odds of around nine.

Such odds may seem strange, considering the multiple losses in the main squad of Real Madrid. The main leader of Madrid’s attack — Jude Bellingham — missed the match due to an injury, as did the main defenders Militao, Alaba and Carvajal.

However, Sevilla’s situation was no better. Acuña, Lamela, Diaz and other players of the main squad were injured.

In general, the sports analysts were right and the match was dominated by the home team, which is not surprising, given the tremendous support from the stands.

Real completely outplayed their opponents in terms of shots, expected goals and possession.

The Sevilla coach decided to bet on the game from defense, so the visiting team immediately gave the ball and the initiative to the hosts. At first, this strategy worked well. In the first half the game was quite boring; at halftime the coaches made adjustments, and we can safely say that Carlo Ancelotti completely outplayed his opponent.

From the first minutes of the second half, the hosts rushed into the attack, and on 49 minutes Real’s Federico Valverde got a shot off, but the ball hit the post.

However, despite the pressure, it took the home team a long time to open the scoring. A lot of chances were created, but they failed to score.

Ancelotti decided to change the game with more substitutions and he succeeded, proving again why he is considered one of the greatest coaches in the world.

On 75 minutes, 38-year-old Luka Modric came onto the pitch and immediately received the captain’s armband from Nacho. After six minutes, the Croatian went past Nyland, Sevilla’s goalkeeper, with an accurate shot from outside the box.

It was this goal that set the final score for the match. It helped Real Madrid to get three points and increase their lead in the standings.

During the match you could see the main sponsor of this match on the advertising banners: betting company Linebet.

In this match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, the home side showed their strength and dominance on the pitch, despite the absence of key players in the squad. Thanks to Ancelotti’s strategy and successful substitutions, Real managed to win with Modric’s goal.

This result helped the team to keep their lead in the standings and increase the gap from the nearest pursuer. The match confirmed the professionalism and tactical wisdom of the coach, as well as the character and perseverance of the players. Real Madrid continues to show a high level of play and to build on their successes in the season.