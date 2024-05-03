Careers & Tenders
/ 3 May 2024

GGA Webinar Series: The need for ethical leadership in South Africa: 30 years after democracy

07 May pre-election webinar hosted by Good Governance Africa and the Mail & Guardian

Building on the insightful groundwork laid during our first webinar, the next session in  the  series  delves  deeper  into  the  pivotal  issues  shaping  South  Africa’s  democratic  journey. 

This webinar, themed “The Need for Ethical Leadership in South Africa: 30 Years After Democracy”, will focus on the critical role leadership has to play in influencing  the  nation’s  trajectory  and  addressing  its  governance  challenges. 

As  we  near  the  30-year milestone of democracy, a dialogue on ethical leadership is more relevant than ever.

Join us as we continue to build on the SA2020 vision, exploring the scenarios that have  unfolded over the years, engaging in a vital conversation about the need for integrity and visionary leadership in shaping a just, prosperous, and equitable South Africa.

  • Moderator: Patrick Kulati, CEO of Good Governance Africa
  • Ronny Mkhwanazi, founder of Mkhwanazi Incorporated
  • Monde Lot Ndlovu: Managing Director of the Black Management Forum
  • Fatima Rawat; Senior Subject Matter Expert at The Ethics Institute
  • Bafedile Bopape: author and former Government Executive 

