GGA Webinar Series: The need for ethical leadership in South Africa: 30 years after democracy

07 May pre-election webinar hosted by Good Governance Africa and the Mail & Guardian

Building on the insightful groundwork laid during our first webinar, the next session in the series delves deeper into the pivotal issues shaping South Africa’s democratic journey.

This webinar, themed “The Need for Ethical Leadership in South Africa: 30 Years After Democracy”, will focus on the critical role leadership has to play in influencing the nation’s trajectory and addressing its governance challenges.

As we near the 30-year milestone of democracy, a dialogue on ethical leadership is more relevant than ever.

Join us as we continue to build on the SA2020 vision, exploring the scenarios that have unfolded over the years, engaging in a vital conversation about the need for integrity and visionary leadership in shaping a just, prosperous, and equitable South Africa.

Moderator: Patrick Kulati, CEO of Good Governance Africa

Ronny Mkhwanazi, founder of Mkhwanazi Incorporated

Monde Lot Ndlovu: Managing Director of the Black Management Forum

Fatima Rawat; Senior Subject Matter Expert at The Ethics Institute

Bafedile Bopape: author and former Government Executive

Register here