Voices of tomorrow: SA youth envision a post-election future

Examining the possibilities of what our country can become

Good Governance Africa, in partnership with the Mail & Guardian, is hosting the third seminar on the SA 2020 Scenarios Project. In this webinar, the youth are called to provide their point of view on South Africa, its politics, and what they want for their future.

The webinar will be moderated by Patrick Khumalo, CEO of Good Governance Africa,;Mmbatho Mongae, Data Analyst, Governance Insights & Analyst Programme, GGA; Busisipho Siyobi, Lead Researcher, Natural Resource Governance Programme, GGA; and Pranish Desai, Data Analyst, Governance Insights & Analyst Programme, GGA.

The previous two GGA webinars can be found here and here.