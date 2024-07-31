Careers & Tenders
31 July 2024

Malawi High Commission – Expression of Interest – Consultancy services for rehabilitation works

MALAWI HIGH COMMISSION PRETORIA, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA 

Expression of Interest 

Issue Date: 31 July 2024 

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR CONSULTANCY  SERVICES TO PROVIDE CONTRACT DOCUMENTATION AND SUPERVISION OF STAFF HOUSES IN PRETORIA AND  JOHANNESBURG 

PROCUREMENT REFERENCE NUMBER 026/MOFA/CS/NCB/2023-24/01 

1.0 The government of the Republic of Malawi, through the Malawi High Commission in  Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, has allocated funds and intends to apply part of the  proceeds of these funds towards the cost of rehabilitation works and consulting services in Pretoria and Johannesburg. 

REHABILITATION WORKS 

2.0 The Malawi High commission in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa now invites  suitably qualified consulting firms (consultants) to submit sealed expressions of interest for consulting services. Interested consultants should provide information  demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to  perform the services. 

2.1 Qualification on the field of assignment 

The assignment is expected to be conducted by a consortium of firms in a joint  venture or in association with a multi-disciplinary team of experts. As a guide, the following experts will be required:

a. Team Leader (Architect) 

b. Quantity Surveyor 

c. Structural Engineer 

d. Mechanical and Electrical Engineer 

e. Landscape Architect 

f. Clerk of Works

2.2 Core business and years in business 

The consultant should indicate its core business and the number of years it has engaged in similar assignments. 

2.3 Availability of appropriate skills among staff 

The consultant should provide the academic and professional qualifications and  experience of the proposed staff, sharing that professionals are properly  registered in their professional boards and construction regulatory bodies in the  Republic of South Africa, and with all relevant authorities for the smooth running of the  project. 

2.4 Client reference 

The consultant should provide traceable references from past clients for which  similar services have been provided. The information should include names of  assignment, postal codes/addresses, email addresses, contact numbers and  persons. 

2.5 Financial strength 

Firms must include the contract values on previous assignments. 

3.0 Consultants may associate with other firms in the form of a joint venture or a sub-consultant to enhance their qualifications. However, a consultant in a joint venture as lead consultants or a lead consultant cannot also be included as a sub-consultant in other submissions. 

4.0 Eventually the consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in the Consultant Guidelines of Malawi. 

5.0 The Expression of Interest will be evaluated in accordance with the Malawi Public  Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act of 2017. Participation is open to all eligible  bidders. ONLY SHORTLISTED CONSULTANTS SHALL BE INVITED TO SUBMIT  THEIR TECHNICAL PROPOSALS. 

6.0 Bidders must submit one original and three copies of expression of interest documents. Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, from 9am to 4.30pm. 

The High Commissioner 

Malawi High Commision 

770 Government Avenue

P.O. Box 11172 

Hatfield 

Pretoria 

Republic of South Africa 

Telephone: +27 (0) 123420146 

E-mail address:  

[email protected]

[email protected] 

7.0 Expressions of Interest clearly marked “Expression of Interest for consultancy services for the rehabilitation works to the Malawi High Commission Staff  Residences in Pretoria and Johannesburg” must be deposited in the tender box at  the reception of the address below on or before 29 August 2024 before 3pm local time. 

The High Commissioner 

Malawi High Commission 

770 Government Avenue 

P.O. Box 11172 

Hatfield 

Pretoria 

Republic of South Africa 

Telephone: +27 (0) 123420146

