Durban University of Technology: Your gateway to a brighter future

Undergraduate and postgraduate applications currently open, and aspiring scholars have a wide array of programmes to choose from

Looking to shape a brighter future? Look no further than the Durban University of Technology (DUT), a globally recognised institution that stands at the forefront of higher education, technological training, research, entrepreneurship and innovation. For those considering their preferred university for 2025, DUT is the perfect choice.

Situated in KwaZulu-Natal, DUT boasts seven strategically located campuses in Durban and Pietermaritzburg. The university offers six faculties, covering a diverse range of disciplines, including Accounting and Informatics, Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering and the Built Environment, Health Sciences, and Arts and Design. With 20 diverse Research Focus Areas, DUT actively promotes cutting-edge research aimed at addressing real-world challenges.

DUT’s success extends beyond academic achievements, emphasising holistic development and entrepreneurship. The Faculty of Management Sciences hosts The DUT Business School, which focuses on applied business practices, equipping future leaders with the skills to drive socio-economic transformation.

Embedded in DUT’s essence is the ENVISION2030 strategy, instituted in 2020. This framework, deeply rooted in core values of Transparency, Honesty, Integrity, Respect, and Accountability, along with principles of Fairness, Professionalism, Commitment, Compassion, and Excellence, forms the foundation of the institution. The university’s tagline, “CREATIVE. DISTINCTIVE. IMPACTFUL,” promises students not just an education, but a holistic experience. Those propelled by a quest for knowledge, a thirst for technological training, or an entrepreneurial spirit, will find DUT an unmatched pedestal. It is not just an academic establishment; it’s a community committed to innovation, entrepreneurship, and above all, shaping individuals ready to leave an indelible mark on the world.

For those with an entrepreneurial spirit, DUT offers the innobiz DUT Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. This centre provides both practical and theoretical entrepreneurial learning opportunities, aimed at producing innovative, problem-solving entrepreneurs ready to make a positive impact on society.

Make DUT your preferred university of choice and embark on a transformative educational journey that nurtures your potential and prepares you to make a positive impact on the world. Dare to dream big and choose DUT as your academic home for a future full of possibilities. With undergraduate and postgraduate applications currently open, aspiring scholars have a wide array of programmes to choose from, tailored to their passions and career goals

For comprehensive information on our programme offerings, admission requirements, and application procedures, visit www.dut.ac.za.

Applications are made easy here

DUT ENVISION2030… CREATIVE. DISTINCTIVE. IMPACTFUL.