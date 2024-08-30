Unveiling excellence: DUT’s odyssey of innovation beyond its academia

The ENVISION2030 statement of intent highlights DUT’s aspiration to be creative, innovative, entrepreneurial and adaptive

The Durban University of Technology (DUT), located on South Africa’s east coast, was formed in 2002 from the merger of ML Sultan and Technikon Natal. It has grown significantly, with seven campuses in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

DUT offers a broad spectrum of high-quality, market-relevant programmes across its six faculties. Each of these faculties, be it Arts and Design, Accounting and Informatics, Applied Sciences, Engineering and the Built Environment, Health Sciences, or Management Sciences, encapsulates the university’s unwavering commitment to academic brilliance. The DUT Business School, stemming from the Faculty of Management Sciences, is a further testament to DUT’s emphasis on real-world applicability. Proudly accredited by the Council for Higher Education (CHE) and being a member of the South African Business School Association (SABSA), it promises a curriculum centred on applied business, moulding leaders equipped to tackle real-world challenges.

Research and innovation are pivotal to DUT’s mission, with 20 distinct research focus areas emphasising this commitment These areas showcase DUT’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and contributing meaningfully to diverse fields.

Embedded in DUT’s essence is the ENVISION2030 strategy, instituted in 2020. This framework, deeply rooted in core values of Transparency, Honesty, Integrity, Respect, and Accountability, along with principles of Fairness, Professionalism, Commitment, Compassion, and Excellence, forms the foundation of the institution. DUT’s ENVISION2030 statement of intent highlights DUT’s aspiration for its community: to be creative, innovative, entrepreneurial and adaptive to global shifts. It envisions active participation in the development of not just the region but the entire world. Coupled with this is the belief that the state-of-the-art infrastructure and systems will significantly enhance this ecosystem to realise its vision. At its heart, ENVISION2030 is anchored to one unwavering goal: improving lives and livelihoods.

To choose DUT is to embrace a transformative journey. The university’s tagline, “CREATIVE. DISTINCTIVE. IMPACTFUL,” promises students not just an education, but a holistic experience. Those propelled by a quest for knowledge, a thirst for technological training, or an entrepreneurial spirit, will find DUT an unmatched pedestal. It is not just an academic establishment; it’s a congregation committed to innovation, entrepreneurship, and above all, shaping individuals ready to leave an indelible mark on the world.

For more details on DUT’s expansive offerings and to embark on your own transformative journey, visit www.dut.ac.za

