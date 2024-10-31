cAfrica marks the occasion of celebrating 500 000 connected with its free platform in South Africa

This ad-supported platform that is accessible in Africa does not require users to pay monthly subscription fees

Over 500 000 mobile and tv users in South Africa are watching and actively connecting through cAfrica. This is a significant number for a platform that was created earlier this year.

By next year, cAfrica is expected to have millions of connected users, according to projections. cAfrica is also doing well in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Botswana.

What to expect on cAfrica

cAfrica is the Hub for all your African and international streaming entertainment needs on the go! It’s an ad-supported platform that is accessible in Africa. It is not required for users to pay monthly subscription fees. To access the platform, it is necessary to have internet access.

There is a wide range of African and international content to choose from on the platform. The platform is equipped with video-on-demand, live traditional TV and radio.

cAfrica consistently adds new content every week, making it possible for you to explore thousands of hours of live TV, series, movies and radio channels for free.

The objective is to combine all different genres and live events without a subscription fee.

cAfrica can be accessed using any Android Smart TV, Mobile app, Firestick, Apple TV, LG TV, etc. The platform will be accessible on Vidaa and Samsung TV by the end of the year.

It has advanced features such as downloading and watching offline, liking, sharing, comments, and more.

How to advertise on cAfrica



If you are looking for a guarantee of at least 500 000 impressions per week or a minimum of 2 000 000 impressions per month with free clicks, then cAfrica can be easily reached with your video designed to easily pre, mid and post roll-in.

This is the ideal spot for both small and large businesses with both limited and large budgets.

When compared to traditional TV advertising platforms. In cAfrica platform, streaming advertising is more cost-efficient and allows for broad audience reach without the high costs related to prime-time TV slots.

Businesses like yours can track the performance of their ads on the cAfrica platform in real-time.

Showcase your products to shoppers, movie lovers, younger generations, families, and mature professionals.

Identify the specific demographics, interests, and behaviours of the potential customers you wish to target via cAfrica streaming platform.

Your advertisement will be displayed first by the platform before the user can view the content. It is imperative that your ad is seen: it cannot be skipped or ignored.

After all, you are in control of how to drive your target audience with cAfrica. The budget can be adjusted while the campaign is running. Choose a location where you want to showcase your products or business.

What makes it fantastic is that cAfrica platform is affordable!

The distribution of your products on cAfrica streaming platform takes just a minute. There is no need for unnecessary paperwork.

Get in touch with them – https://cafrica.tv/contactus