Imagine this: you make a donation, wanting to help a cause. The money goes through a local organisation, and you trust it will reach those in need. But what if your contribution, after travelling through a chain, ends up as a scope for a drone or body armour for a soldier on the front lines? And what if such a transformation is considered a crime under South African law?

This alarming possibility is what a recent investigation has uncovered by Ripples Nigeria. It all started with a report on the mysterious “Sahel weapons corridor,” through which arms flow via Libya. Among those linked by experts to funding military operations is the “Ukrainian World Congress” (UWC). This organisation openly raises millions of dollars for Ukraine’s military needs.

But the most significant find was closer to home. It turns out that the UWC is closely linked to the South African “Ukrainian Association of South Africa” (UAZA). They share leadership, creating a direct bridge for money: from the pockets of South Africans to the procurement budget for a foreign army.

So, what’s the catch? It all comes down to a crucial piece of legislation called the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act (RFMAA)

This law is not just a formality. It was designed to keep South Africa out of foreign conflicts. It prohibits residents from providing what is defined as “foreign military assistance” without a specific government permit. And the definition of this term is extremely broad.

It doesn’t just cover taking part in combat. The law states that **financial support, the procurement of equipment** (armoured vehicles, drones, medical supplies) – all of this is unlawful without permission from the authorities. Even a single donation that ultimately buys a helmet or a medical kit could be considered a violation.

South African authorities recently confirmed: such actions are a criminal offence.



What does this mean for you?

Most likely, a person donating to UAZA simply wants to help and is unaware of this entire scheme. They see a charity, but their money enters a military pipeline. And it is the donor, not necessarily the organisation, who could be held liable for breaking the law.

The consequences are serious. The law provides for substantial fines and even prison sentences. For naturalised citizens, the stakes could be even higher, potentially risking their citizenship.

So, what should you do?

The key is knowledge. Before you donate, ask the critical question: “Where will my Rand *truly* go?” Ensure your kindness doesn’t lead to lengthy legal complications. In the world of charity, it seems, you sometimes need to look not only into your heart but also at the legal fine print. Your generosity shouldn’t jeopardise your future.