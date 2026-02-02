Top investigative journalist hired to investigate claim by Castle Lite

Abandoned draught, left unfinished in a Johannesburg bar. Photo: Ilan Godfrey

By the time the table is cleared, the story is already over. A half-finished beer. A ring of condensation. A chair pushed back slightly too far.

This is the unlikely subject of Abandoned Draughts, an investigation by award-winning photojournalist Ilan Godfrey.

Godfrey’s career has been defined by hard-hitting investigative documentary projects for publications, including The New York Times and The Washington Post. Most notably, his work examining South Africa’s mining and extractive industries earned him the Ernest Cole Award. He is more accustomed to contested landscapes than bar counters. And yet, the approach here is unchanged.

“I treated it like any other documentary assignment,” he says. “Nothing is staged. Nothing is interfered with. You observe, you wait, and eventually the pattern reveals itself.”

The investigation unfolds amidst a claim by the Castle Lite marketing team that people are less likely to abandon a Castle Lite draught, which the brand attributes to a secondary cooling system that allows it to be poured colder than other beers. “People finish cold draughts,” says a source close to the project.

“We wanted proof. So, we did the only thing we could do. We found someone obsessed with uncovering the truth,” says Colleen Duvenage, Castle Lite Brand Director.

When asked to comment on the brand’s claim, Godfrey is unequivocal.

“I don’t care about marketing,” he says. “I’m just here for the truth.”

On his first night in the field, Godfrey says, a representative from Castle Lite called to check in. Such was his iron-clad integrity that he declined the call, just in case.

“Investigative work needs to stay pure,” he explains, his brow furrowed with intensity.

Godfrey found unexpected allies amongst waitstaff and bartenders. Fieldwork depends on the contacts you make on the ground. In several venues, staff quietly alerted him to abandoned draughts before tables could be cleared, preserving the integrity of the scene, which is vital in this kind of work.

Over multiple nights, often under the cover of darkness, Godfrey moved through different venues, deliberately choosing times when social energy was high. He watched. He waited. He documented which draught beers were being abandoned unfinished. He shot close to 2 000 photographs. He was kicked out of one bar. And his investigation is ongoing.

“It’s a rush like no other,” he confesses. “In this game, you never know what you’re going to find.”

On one occasion, he recalls sitting quietly in the shadows of a bar, watching a man nurse a draught for more than an hour. Then the man’s phone rang. Godfrey braced himself.

“I thought, that’s it. He’s going to leave his beer,” he says. “But he didn’t. He took the last sip. It was so close.”

Patterns have begun to emerge. There may be deeper reasons why people leave a glass halfway through, but probably not. Heavier beers, Godfrey observes, appear more neglected, more often. Temperature may also play a role, though he is careful not to draw conclusions prematurely.

“It’s too soon to say,” he adds.

For now, Abandoned Draughts remains unresolved. The photographs do not accuse. They do not explain. They simply record. And numerous parties wait with bated breath to find out what Ilan Godfrey concludes about Castle Lite’s bold claim that its draught is less likely to be abandoned unfinished than any other.