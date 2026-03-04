Bitget targets 40% of tokenized stock trading by 2030, boosts TradFi with one-click access

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today confirmed the global availability of its recently launched mobile app upgrade, which places crypto and traditional financial markets side by side on the homepage, a product evolution that reflects how traders are increasingly moving between asset classes within a single session.

Originally introduced following Bitget’s January rollout of TradFi trading, the updated interface expands access to stock-linked products, Forex (FX), indices, commodities, and precious metals such as gold (XAU) and silver (XAG), all settled in USDT. With the upgrade now fully deployed, users globally are experiencing a trading environment designed around the convergence of crypto-native and traditional financial markets.

Bitget’s tokenized TradFi thesis is that crypto is changing from its speculative traits to a rising global financial infrastructure. While annual stock trading is estimated at $100–$130 trillion currently, it could reach $160–$200 trillion by 2030, with a significant share of stocks, credit, funds, and commodities shifting onchain as Bitcoin strengthens its role in macro hedge portfolios.

As tokenized stocks increasingly route through crypto-market platforms, exchanges could facilitate roughly 20–40% of that flow; Bitget’s UEX strategy is to be a primary liquidity and distribution hub by expanding into tokenized stocks, FX, gold, and more with an internal base case of handling 40% of the tokenized stock activity, roughly $15–$30 trillion in tokenized-stock trading volume by 2030.

The upgraded layout consolidates all crypto products, including futures, spot, margin, onchain, and earn, under a unified “Trade” tab, reducing friction for active traders who frequently rotate between crypto assets. In parallel, a dedicated TradFi tab provides streamlined access to global markets such as gold, FX, indices, stock perps, and real-world asset tokens, minimizing workflow complexity and navigation steps.

“Bitget is building for the trillion dollar migration. As regulation matures and institutions bring products like treasuries onchain, the direction is clear crypto is turning into the settlement layer for everyday finance. Sooner than most people think, stablecoins and native assets won’t feel crypto at all just backend infra working behind when people move value worldwide,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget

“That’s also why the product experience has been rebuilt around it, on Bitget TradFi is accessible within a click and a UI/UX flow cuts the total steps by around 30% versus typical industry journeys,” she added.

Bitget has continued its evolution from a crypto-native exchange into a broader liquidity hub aligned with the migration of traditional assets onchain. The platform currently captures 89.1% of the global market share for Ondo’s tokenized stock tokens and reached record daily volumes of $6 billion in January 2026.

With the upgraded app experience now live worldwide, Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) model stands as a practical demonstration of how crypto and traditional markets are increasingly operating within the same settlement framework.

