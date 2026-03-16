Turning economic uncertainty into growth: SA’s roadmap

South Africa is facing a period of heightened economic uncertainty, marked by various factors like global market volatility, shifting fiscal policies, inflationary pressures, and evolving tax frameworks. In times like these, financial literacy is not merely a useful skill; it is an essential tool for resilience and stability. Financial literacy empowers individuals to understand how inflation, taxation, interest rates, and government fiscal policy directly affect their income, savings, investments, and long-term wealth. When citizens grasp how economic and political decisions shape their financial reality, they are better equipped to make informed choices rather than reacting out of fear or uncertainty.

In recent years, changes announced in national budgets by the National Treasury have highlighted how policy decisions can influence disposable income, retirement savings, and household expenses. Understanding these shifts allows individuals and families to adjust their financial strategies proactively, rather than being caught off guard.

“Economic cycles are inevitable,” says Dumo Mbethe Momentum Corporate CEO. “However, the impact on households can be managed when people have the knowledge and discipline to plan effectively. Financial education provides clarity in times of confusion,” he concluded.

Building disciplined financial habits such as budgeting consistently, reducing unnecessary debt, maintaining emergency savings, and diversifying investments strengthens households against economic shocks. Proactive financial planning enables South Africans to prepare for rising living costs, potential tax adjustments, and employment market changes.

Financial literacy also fosters confidence. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by news of inflation spikes or policy amendments, financially informed individuals can assess how changes affect their personal circumstances and respond strategically. This may include restructuring debt, reviewing retirement contributions, or adjusting savings goals to align with new economic realities.

Importantly, financial planning is not reserved for high-income earners. It is a critical life skill that benefits individuals across all income levels. From young professionals entering the workforce, the young student in varsity with pocket money, to families managing school fees and bond repayments, financial knowledge supports smarter decision-making and long-term security. As South Africa continues to navigate both domestic and global economic shifts, promoting financial literacy must remain a national priority. By equipping citizens with the knowledge and tools to understand and manage their finances effectively, we strengthen not only individual households but also the resilience of the broader economy.

However, financial literacy alone is only the foundation. When financial literacy is combined with access to trusted financial advice, it is far more likely to translate into meaningful action and lasting financial wellbeing. Strengthening both financial education and professional financial guidance will be critical to ensuring that South Africans can make informed decisions, build wealth, and navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.

“In uncertain times, knowledge is power and financial literacy is the foundation upon which sustainable financial wellbeing is built,” Mbethe echoed.