The aerial innovators

Prof Attie Jonker, his brother Uys and Dr Johan Bosman with some of the Jonker Sailplanes team.

Jonker Sailplanes continues to soar to greater heights

Potchefstroom-based Jonker Sailplanes has once again clinched the NSTF-South32 Innovation Award for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), cementing its position as a global leader in sailplane design and manufacturing. This South African success story, born from a passion for aviation and engineering excellence, has revolutionised the world of competitive gliding and empowered scores of South Africans.

Founded in 2006 by Prof Attie Jonker, his brother Uys and Dr Johan Bosman, Jonker Sailplanes started as a small team of three engineers and three technicians. Today, it boasts a workforce of over 150, including 16 qualified engineers. About 90% of the staff joined as unskilled workers from the Ikageng township near Potchefstroom; today they are specialist technicians capable of performing safety-critical processes regulated by US and European aviation authorities.

The company’s journey to the top is marked by continuous innovation and a relentless pursuit of perfection. Its first plane, the JS1, became an immediate success, winning numerous national and international gliding competitions. Its successor the JS3 glider had advanced features and was developed over five years in collaboration with North-West University (NMU), where several PhD students conducted basic aerodynamic research under the stewardship of inhouse experts at Jonker Sailplanes.

The JS3 glider first took to the skies in 2016 and is currently in serial production, with 220 units already delivered to customers throughout the world. Since its release it has dominated international competitions, securing the top seven positions at the 2022 World Gliding Championships, with 70% of competitors in Jonkers Sailplanes. The JS3 is currently considered the best glider in the 18m class globally.

The company also pioneered the development of Africa’s first electric propulsion aircraft, the JS3 RES, which features a retractable electrical propulsion system and the world’s first removable batteries in an electric glider.

Key to Jonker Sailplanes’ success is its strong collaboration with academia, particularly NMU’s School of Mechanical Engineering. This partnership has developed focused research with direct industrial applications. Two of the company’s founders maintain active roles in both the business and academic spheres, ensuring a seamless flow of knowledge between research and practical application.

As Jonker Sailplanes continues to soar, it remains true to its vision of producing the world’s most sought-after gliders. With a blend of cutting-edge technology, academic collaboration and a passion for flight, this South African company is not just competing on the global stage — it’s dominating the race!