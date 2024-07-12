The climate whisperer

Prof Jennifer Fitchett, Physical Geography at Wits.

Prof Jennifer Fitchett’s mission to make science heard

Prof Jennifer Fitchett is a climate science trailblazer, transforming complex research into relatable stories that capture the public’s interest and imagination. “For far too long, academic research has been confined to laboratories and pay-walled journals, but so much of this research has a profound impact on the public,” she explains.

A professor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand, Fitchett specialises in biometeorology, exploring the intricate relationship between climate change and its effects on plants, animals and people. But her mission extends beyond climate research: “I believe a stronger public understanding is critical to effective mitigation and adaptation strategies, policy development and strategic planning. This is facilitated when science is communicated to a broad public in a digestible format.”

As SAYAS (South African Young Academy of Science) blog editor and host of the podcast “Revise, Rebut and Resubmit”, she constantly seeks new ways to bridge the gap between research and public understanding. She also advocates for expanding biometeorological expertise across Africa, showcasing the continent’s scientific talent, adding that “profiling scientists in Africa has become a keen passion of mine”.

Her commitment to communication has led to surprising impacts. During the Covid-19 pandemic, when medical news dominated headlines, Fitchett’s article on Jacaranda flowering patterns in Gauteng became her university’s most-read piece in 2021 — a testament to the public’s curiosity about nature, even in times of crisis.

Fitchett emphasises three key skills for effective science communication: “Humility, accuracy and confidence. We need to understand and convey the level of certainty of our work, choose our words carefully, and have the confidence to share our findings across various platforms.”

The path of a science communicator can be challenging, especially for emerging researchers: “The culture of cyber-bullying and backlash that scientists face can lead to imposter syndrome.”

Despite this, she remains steadfast in the belief that effective communication is crucial for scientific progress. “Science communication forces vulnerability. Having your work critiqued by a larger audience is terrifying, but it also enables you to amplify your impact.”

As a two-time finalist under two different categories in the past, Fitchett says winning the NSTF-South32 Communication Award is particularly special, “as this is a component of my work that has less clear metrics and indicators of success and performance, but one I am especially passionate about”.

As the world grapples with climate change complexities, voices like Fitchett’s are more crucial than ever. Through her research, teaching and tireless communication efforts, she’s not just studying our changing planet — she is changing how we understand and talk about it.