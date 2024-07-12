The environmental alchemist

Prof Tebogo Mashifana, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering Technology at UJ.

Prof Tebogo Mashifana turns waste into wonder

Prof Tebogo Mashifana, at the helm of the Department of Chemical Engineering Technology at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), is revolutionising how industrial waste is viewed and treated, while reshaping the landscape of environmental engineering in South Africa (SA) and beyond.

“I convert industrial pollutants into new, usable products and employ waste-based solutions for wastewater treatment, aiming for zero waste discharge,” she explains. “We aren’t just managing waste; we’re transforming it into valuable resources.”

Mashifana first witnessed the environmental toll of industrial waste as a graduate metallurgist working in South Africa’s gold mining industry — an experience that ignited a passion that would define her career and solidify her commitment to practical, circular economy solutions.

Her work has yielded remarkable real-world results, including a provisional patent for using modified waste materials as a substitute for conventional binding agents like cement. Her novel waste-to-material approach transforms various waste streams into building materials such as paving blocks, roof tiles and bricks.

“Furthermore, the reliance on locally available waste reduces the need for imported supplies, fostering self-reliance and resilience,” she explains. “Ultimately, this research has the power to advance waste processing technologies, promote sustainable construction practices and contribute solutions to critical housing challenges in SA.”

Looking ahead, Mashifana is excited about the possibilities in sustainable materials, waste beneficiation and knowledge transfer. She’s particularly intrigued by the potential of 3D printing using waste materials, and advancing electronic waste beneficiation: “Prioritising the commercialisation of research findings can lead to job creation and economic development, addressing pressing challenges in SA and the globe. By targeting these multifaceted areas, we can drive transformative advancements in sustainability and create tangible societal impact.”

As she accepts the TW Kambule-NSTF Emerging Researcher Award, Mashifana remains grounded in her guiding principle to “leave every space better” than she found it, and to do so with creativity, persistence and patience. “Pursuing this type of groundbreaking research has taught me the importance of high-quality work and unwavering determination to pave the way for progress, even in the face of adversity.

“This award inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation; it is a career-defining achievement that I embrace with great humility.”

To emerging researchers, Mashifana offers a powerful call to action: “Be deeply bothered by the pressing challenges facing our society. Let what keeps you awake at night drive you to investigate innovative solutions. Embrace the challenges, for it is through these struggles that the greatest discoveries are made.”