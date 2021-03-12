Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane targeted in road debacle

No easy road: Funds in Ngqushwa are said to have been diverted to the ANC by enemies of premier Oscar Mabuyane (right), an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Lulama Zenzile/ Media 24) (Delwyn Verasamy)
0

A sum of R10.1-million paid for work allegedly not done, and a broke district municipality that can’t pay salaries, have exposed an alleged plot to oust Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. According to internal documents that the Mail & Guardian has seen, the Ngqushwa local municipality paid out more than R9.5-million in December last year to three companies — Yebo Sales, Kula Afrika Projects and Simstone — for the refurbishment and surfacing of the central business district streets of its main town, Peddie.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane targeted in road debacle

The ANC’s regional secretary in the Amathole is at the head of an alleged scheme to fundraise for his party
khaya koko
National

Culture of sexual abuse rife in SANDF

Rape, kidnapping and victim-blaming are endemic and perpetrators protected, report finds
erika gibson

More top stories

National

Ramaphosa awards King Goodwill Zwelithini a special official state funeral

The KZN government has closed for a week to mourn the monarch
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

‘We are all innocent,’ VBS eight tell court

The National Prosecuting Authority believes it has ‘a very strong case’ and wants to begin the VBS Mutual Bank trial
khaya koko
National

Like Molefe, Singh tells Zondo commission ‘bags of money’ story...

Former Transnet executives have spent much of the week confronted with testimony from their former drivers that they left Saxonwold with piles of cash
emsie ferreira
Politics

King Goodwill Zwelithini dies in hospital

The IFP leader and spokesperson for the royal family, Mangosothu Buthelezi, has confirmed that King Goodwill Zwelithini has died.
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.