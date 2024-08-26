Careers & Tenders
Women's empowerment is a critical aspect of achieving and accelerating gender equality, yet statistics prove that women are more likely to be passed over for a promotion compared to men. Women are also twice as likely to be mistaken for someone more junior.

According to the 2022 Women in the Workplace Report released by McKinsey, there are a variety of complex, intersecting reasons at play that consist of opportunity, recognition, microaggression and culture. Inherent bias by those responsible for workplace promotions continues to be a barrier preventing more women from being empowered, and promoted to leadership roles.

The report also found that for every 100 men who are promoted from entry-level positions to management roles, only 87 women are promoted, and even fewer for women of colour, of whom only 82 are promoted. As a result, there are still far fewer women than men in management positions available to be promoted to more senior C-suite level positions of leadership.

Alizwa Ngqukumba
Alizwa Ngqukumba
The Harvesting Woman
Busisiwe Radebe
Busisiwe Radebe
The Business Woman
Buyi Daweti
Buyi Daweti
The Healing Woman
Charmaine Houvet
Charmaine Houvet
The Governing Woman
Cleola Kunene
Cleola Kunene
The Business Woman
Constance Mogale
Constance Mogale
The Guiding Woman
Cora Bailey
Cora Bailey
The Guiding Woman
Dhruti Dheda
Dhruti Dheda
The Healing Woman
Fayruz Mohamed
Fayruz Mohamed
The Guiding Woman
Hella Ledwaba
Hella Ledwaba
The Healing Woman
Jayshree Nariansamy
Jayshree Nariansamy
The Business Woman
Jeannette Parkes
Jeannette Parkes
The Healing Woman
Kath Magrobi
Kath Magrobi
The Networking Woman
Khethiwe Promise Maseko
Khethiwe Promise Maseko
The Business Woman
Khutjo Ivy Lebelo
Khutjo Ivy Lebelo
The Production Woman
Lebogang Letsoalo
Lebogang Letsoalo
The Business Woman
Lerato Linah Phakoe
Lerato Linah Phakoe
The Harvesting Woman
Lillian Nomathemba Cingo
Lillian Nomathemba Cingo
The Healing Woman
Linathi Makanda
Linathi Makanda
The Networking Woman
Maphuti Hlako
Maphuti Hlako
The Networking Woman
Mary Phadi
Mary Phadi
The Governing Woman
Matimba Glacia Makaringe
Matimba Glacia Makaringe
The Business Woman
Natalie Raphil
Natalie Raphil
The Business Woman
Neo Iyana Masilela
Neo Iyana Masilela
The Guiding Woman
Neziswa Mlenzana
Neziswa Mlenzana
The Harvesting Woman
Nicole Remaliah Samantha Sibuyi
Nicole Remaliah Samantha Sibuyi
The Healing Woman
Nomafrench Mbombo
Nomafrench Mbombo
The Governing Woman
Nomasonto Ndlovu
Nomasonto Ndlovu
The Governing Woman
Ntando Zikalala
Ntando Zikalala
The Networking Woman
Ntombi Margaret Koloti
Ntombi Margaret Koloti
The Business Woman
Phathokuhle Zondi
Phathokuhle Zondi
The Business Woman
Precious Nthabiseng Maputle
Precious Nthabiseng Maputle
The Governing Woman
Raksha Naidoo
Raksha Naidoo
The Production Woman
Ramaredi Florence Ramakuela
Ramaredi Florence Ramakuela
The Healing Woman
Rehema Isa
Rehema Isa
The Business Woman
Shanaaz Mathews
Shanaaz Mathews
The Governing Woman
Sharon S Ekambaram
Sharon S Ekambaram
The Guiding Woman
Shona Mcdonald
Shona Mcdonald
The Production Woman
Sibulele Mvana Dlova
Sibulele Mvana Dlova
The Production Woman
Sophie Williams
Sophie Williams
The Guiding Woman
Sumaya Laher
Sumaya Laher
The Governing Woman
Thabelo Raphala
Thabelo Raphala
The Business Woman
Thabi Nkosi
Thabi Nkosi
The Business Woman
Vanita Daniels
Vanita Daniels
The Guiding Woman
Wendy Alberts
Wendy Alberts
The Business Woman
Yogavelli Nambiar
Yogavelli Nambiar
The Business Woman
Yvonne Princess Shabangu
Yvonne Princess Shabangu
The Networking Woman
Zandile Kumalo
Zandile Kumalo
The Harvesting Woman
Zukiswa Allah
Zukiswa Allah
The Guiding Woman

SA Tourism
Bentley
AfroCentric
Nissan
NYDA
Skin Renewal
AngloAmerican
UniQ Brows
National Empowerment Fund
Mobicel
Exuviance-Pro
NB
Kagiso
Oceano Group
Valdo
Jacana4
Krispy Kreme
Discovery
