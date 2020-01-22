LOGIN
Subscribe
Digital EditionsSpecial Reports

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

The role of the chief marketing officer is changing
0

Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the “mad men” days of old now come with a new, more complex technological twist: conventional knowledge, experience and skill are no longer enough.

Additional competencies in entrepreneurship, data analytics, business innovation, and uniquely human skills — such as creative thinking, persuasion and emotional intelligence — are required.

A recent LinkedIn article on “The skills companies need most in 2019” corroborates this by listing the likes of analytical reasoning, UX design, business analysis, digital marketing and competitive strategies among the top attributes that organisations are looking for, and struggling to find.

Marketers are now facing an onslaught of data, having to navigate the unpredictability of the ever-evolving digital sphere, along with the rise of AI and emerging tech. They also need to be able to interpret the data and make smart decisions; know what is needed to make the digital world work better for humans; manage the shift in power balance afforded by social media to consumers, where one tweet about a bad customer experience can result in a tornado; stay ahead of known and new competitors; and traverse the tricky landscape of initiatives that seem acceptable in a local context, but could cause outrage on a global scale.

Just think of the backlash when a recent H&M ad featured a black boy in a hoodie with the slogan “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle”. In Sweden, this phrase might have seemed cute, but elsewhere it appeared insensitive and offensive. Corrective action was swiftly taken by appointing Annie Wu as H&M’s first global leader embracing diversity and inclusiveness, emphasising once again the need for brands to be more conscious, responsive, customer-centric and adaptable.

Oracle’s article on The Marketer of the Future unpacks this evolution further: “The role of the marketer has been elevated to one that is focused on business outcomes. By connecting data, insights and experiences, leveraging on automation and intelligence tools, marketers are taking more direct ownership of the end-to-end customer journey and ensuring their brands and organisations stay relevant to their customers.”

As they point out, “Customers are changing, and they are expecting marketers to know them better and provide more relevant and contextual interactions.”

Marketers now need to focus on how the brand can support a customer’s journey across a proliferation of touch-points and experiences in a consistent, authentic way that builds trust and safeguards ongoing brand allegiance. And if this can be done in real time, even better!

According to a recent Forrester report: “88% of organisations agree that the role of the CMO has changed and will continue to change, and is becoming increasingly vital for the success of a business.”

This major shift, from internally-focused marketing to a more customer-centred approach, is why progressive institutions like The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business have introduced a BCom in Marketing degree focused on not only equipping students with the technical knowledge and conventional competencies, but also the interpersonal skills and understanding of non-linear, integrated methodologies such as design thinking as a means to find innovative solutions for this “new” reality.

Class sizes are limited to ensure a personalised, boutique-style learning experience. If this degree is a perfect fit for someone you know, please tell them to submit their application for 2020 well before the January 31 2020 deadline.

Derek Davey

Recommended

Digital Editions

17 January 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Digital Editions

10 January 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Digital Editions

03 January 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Special Reports

Humanities Awards 2020 Long List Collection Inspiring …

-
Activists, poet and animals are explored in fascinating detail
Read more
Digital Editions

20 December 2019

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Special Reports

COP25 climate summit: what’s happened?

-
The real test will come next year in Glasgow, when countries have to make concrete commitments to reducing emissions
Read more
Special Reports

DBSA participates at COP2

-
The bank provides vital financial backing for green initiatives
Read more
Digital Editions

13 December 2019

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Education

Study unpacks the ‘hidden racism’ at Stellenbosch

Students say they feel unseen and unheard at the university because of their skin colour
-
Read more
National

Workers’ R60m ‘lost’ in banks scam

An asset manager, VBS Mutual Bank and a Namibian bank have put the retirement funds of 26 000 municipal workers in South Africa at risk
-
Read more
National

‘Judge President Hlophe tried to influence allocation of judges to...

Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to influence her to allocate the case to judges he perceived as ‘favourably disposed’ to former president Jacob Zuma
-
Read more
Business

SAA grounds flights due to low demand

SAA is working to accommodate customers on its sister airlines after it cancelled flights due to low demand
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Article

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Digital Editions

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Article

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more
Press Releases

KZN teacher educators jet off to Columbia University

-
A group of academics were selected as participants of the programme focused on PhD completion, mobility, supervision capacity development and the generation of high-impact research.
Read more
Press Releases

New-style star accretion bursts dazzle astronomers

-
Associate Professor James O Chibueze and Dr SP van den Heever are part of an international team of astronomers studying the G358-MM1 high-mass protostar.
Read more
Press Releases

2020 risk outlook: Use GRC to build resilience

-
GRC activities can be used profitably to develop an integrated risk picture and response, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN voted best mobile network

-
An independent report found MTN to be the best mobile network in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.