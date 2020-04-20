Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

SPONSORED

As Covid-19 takes hold of African economies, African business leaders are challenged with new risks and uncertainty. Africa.com has partnered with Harvard Business to lead a four-week webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders.

The webinar series will feature panel discussions led by the Harvard faculty, in conversation with African business leaders, including:

Kuseni Dlamini, chair, Massmart

Kunle Elebute, chair, KPMG Africa

Foluso Phillips, chair, Phillips Consulting

Jay Ireland, former president and chief executive, GE Africa

Admassu Tadesse, chief executive, Trade and Development Bank

Fred Swaniker, founder and chief executive, African Leadership Group

Sim Tshabalala, chief executive, Standard Bank Group.

The four webinars are as follows:

April 15

Leadership in Times of Crisis, led by Linda Hill, PhD, Harvard Business School Professor of Business Administration, faculty chair, leadership initiative.

April 22

Liquidity – Managing Cash Flow When Revenue & Funding Dry Up, led by Kunle Elebute, chair of KPMG Africa.

April 29:

This Isn’t the West – How Africa’s Informal Sector Reacts to Covid-19, led by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Harvard Business School senior lecturer of business administration.

May 6:

Strategic Planning in the Face of Uncertainty, led by Andy Zelleke, PhD, Harvard Business School senior lecturer of business administration.

All webinars take place on Wednesdays, for 1.5 hours, commencing at:

9:00 EDT (New York) | 14:00 WAT (Nigeria/UK)

15:00 CAT (South Africa) | 16:00 EAT (Kenya)

Teresa Clarke, chair and executive editor of Africa.com, says: “We are moved beyond words by the generosity shown by African business leaders and the Harvard faculty to set aside their own tremendous challenges today, in order to share their best thinking with other African business leaders on how they are taking companies forward and protecting the communities they serve.”

Registration is free at virtualconferenceafrica.com

