Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

The speakers who will provide expert opinion and guidance on how African business leaders can cope with the crisis provoked by Covid-19
As Covid-19 takes hold of African economies, African business leaders are challenged with new risks and uncertainty. Africa.com has partnered with Harvard Business to lead a four-week webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders.

The webinar series will feature panel discussions led by the Harvard faculty, in conversation with African business leaders, including:

  • Kuseni Dlamini, chair, Massmart
  • Kunle Elebute, chair, KPMG Africa
  • Foluso Phillips, chair, Phillips Consulting
  • Jay Ireland, former president and chief executive, GE Africa
  • Admassu Tadesse, chief executive, Trade and Development Bank
  • Fred Swaniker, founder and chief executive, African Leadership Group
  • Sim Tshabalala, chief executive, Standard Bank Group.

The four webinars are as follows:

April 15

Leadership in Times of Crisis, led by Linda Hill, PhD, Harvard Business School Professor of Business Administration, faculty chair, leadership initiative.

April 22

Liquidity – Managing Cash Flow When Revenue & Funding Dry Up, led by Kunle Elebute, chair of KPMG Africa.

April 29:

This Isn’t the West – How Africa’s Informal Sector Reacts to Covid-19, led by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Harvard Business School senior lecturer of business administration.

May 6:

Strategic Planning in the Face of Uncertainty, led by Andy Zelleke, PhD, Harvard Business School senior lecturer of business administration.

All webinars take place on Wednesdays, for 1.5 hours, commencing at:

 9:00 EDT (New York)  |  14:00 WAT (Nigeria/UK)

15:00 CAT (South Africa)  |  16:00 EAT (Kenya)

Teresa Clarke, chair and executive editor of Africa.com, says: “We are moved beyond words by the generosity shown by African business leaders and the Harvard faculty to set aside their own tremendous challenges today, in order to share their best thinking with other African business leaders on how they are taking companies forward and protecting the communities they serve.”

Registration is free at virtualconferenceafrica.com

About Africa.com

Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

2nd Floor, West Tower, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa: +27 11 881 5941

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, New York, US:  +1 212 537 9295

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
