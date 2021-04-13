WATCH HERE: Gauteng Legislature discusses the Municipal Systems Amendment Bill

The Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on CoGTA and Human Settlements hosts a virtual roundtable discussion on the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill [B2B-2019] (Sec 76). Facilitated by Chairperson Kedibone Diale, the discussion provides perspectives from various subject experts on the Bill.

The Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, 2000, seeks to insert and amend certain definitions; to make further provision for the appointment of municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers; to determine timeframes within which performance agreements of municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers must be concluded; to make further provision for the evaluation of the performance of municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers; to bar municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers from holding political office in political parties; to regulate the employment of municipal employees who have been dismissed and to provide for the Minister to make regulations relating to the duties, remuneration, benefits and other terms and conditions of employment of municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers.

In order to provide a platform, wherein stakeholders and members of the public can make an input on the Bill, and as part of the consultative process of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, the Portfolio Committee will be convening a Roundtable discussion on the Bill.

Date: Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Time: 5.30pm

