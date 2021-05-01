 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

Special Reports

NLC reaches level ground with SANPOU

0

This story is sponsored

A volatile situation was averted after the South African Non-Profit Organisation Union (SANPOU) held a protest outside the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in Hatfield, Pretoria on Thursday.

The protesters, who were denied access to the NLC premises, had gathered to hand over applications for funding, according to SANPOU president Thapelo Ntlele.

“When the police arrived, we told them that our gathering was not an illegal gathering,” said Ntlele.

The NLC said police were called due to previous unlawful gatherings by the group, which were unannounced and posed a threat to the safety of employees and other applicants.

The NLC added that the police were called to the scene mainly to enforce Covid-19 regulations because many people had turned up for the protest.

In a leaked letter, the union states that some individuals from a popular news publication in the Western Cape had previously tried to bribe union members to “act” against the NLC, but the union turned down the offer.

SANPOU, which claims to have more than 200 members who operate non-government organisations, alleges that the NLC is biased and corrupt. Ntlele said the protesters had gathered only to push for their funding applications to be approved.

“There are more than half a million early childhood development centres  in South Africa and half of them were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic because they couldn’t get the funds” said Ntlele, accusing the NLC of prioritising the individuals and organisations that have connections to NLC officials.

NLC head of marketing and communications Ndivhuho Mafela dismissed the accusations, saying Ntlele had booked an appointment with NLC but instead rocked up with a group of people.

Mafela explained that the NLC does not encourage group submissions.

Of the more than 30 people who arrived with Ntlele, only 25 had valid application forms for submission. Sixteen applications were compliant and their complaints for funding consideration were allocated tracking numbers.

Nine applicants were rejected, however, they were guided on how to fill in the forms and what documents needed to accompany their applications in order to be considered for funding.

Nompumelelo Nene, NLC acting executive legal manager, said the police were only called after suspicious behaviour was noticed, adding that the NLC response was in line with its value for social consciousness.

“The NLC is aware of the allegations of corruption. The NLC has a zero-tolerance approach and all instances of corruption are investigated upon reporting,” said Nene.

“We have also welcomed and continue to co-operate with investigations by law-enforcement agencies such as the special investigating unit and the Hawks.” She added that the NLC will act appropriately and decisively once the investigations had been finalised, noting that in some instances, cases will be reinvestigated.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

The ANC’s step-aside rule explained: past, present and what’s next...

The ruling party’s attempt to clean house was prompted by personal protective equipment tender corruption

Farmers, civil rights groups oppose Uganda’s oil project

Farmers and the rights groups have called for an in-depth evaluation of the effects on people’s lives and the environment

MX-5: 0utrun by its earlier incarnations

Removing the gear stick has left the tiny roadster flat-footed, though stylistically it still has pizzazz

Thirsty alien eucalyptuses get the chop

The trees are being felled along the Breede River and the biomass sold back to their native Australia

Surveillance capitalists overthrow the sovereignty of individuals

Disinformation — turbocharged by social media algorithms — buries lies and propaganda in 'facts'.
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.