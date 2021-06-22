 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

The High Note

0

This story is sponsored

The High Note, currently showing on Showmax, is a comedy-drama about an ageing musician and her ambitious assistant. 

Grace Davis, played by Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish star, and Diana Ross’s daughter), is a legendary singer with a glorious career behind her, who faces a crossroads in her career: will she risk stagnation and take up the offer of a Las Vegas residency? Or will she reinvent herself? 

Hanging on her coattails is the syrupy-sweet Maggie, played by Dakota Johnson (who gained recognition with her role in the Fifty Shades trilogy) — Grace’s softly spoken but ambitious assistant. Maggie has dreams of becoming a producer herself, and starts producing music for an aspiring singer, David Cliff, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr, as a side-hustle.

Grace is the ultimate diva, and poor Maggie finds herself doing everything from cleaning Grace’s clothes closet to giving her an enema after a dodgy plate of clams. Maggie is part-protégé, part-groupie. 

It’s The Devil Wears Prada meets Almost Famous

While the movie is well-cast, the soundtrack is the real star. You’ll hear Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin and Maxine Brown, as well as groovy original tracks such as Stop for a minute, performed by Ellis Ross. The soundtrack was produced by Rodney Jerkins, the Grammy-award winning producer behind Whitney Houston and Britney Spears.

From Maggie’s bell-bottoms to Grace’s bodysuits, big hair and hoop earrings, the movie is a throwback a minute. You’d be forgiven for feeling a bit thrown when one of the characters whips out a smartphone. 

Ellis Ross makes her vocal debut convincingly, while Johnson plays the underdog with gentleness and maturity. The standout performance of the show goes to Harrison, who won’t win any Oscars for his acting, but really deserves a record deal for his vocals. 

Ice Cube and Eddie Izzard add to the well-leathered feel of the movie.

With a soundtrack that’s both fresh and nostalgic, The High Note is the perfect movie for a Friday night in with the family. — Sarah Evans

Check out the trailer here:

To subscribe: https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

Union calls on government to nationalise ‘profit-driven’ Clover

The dairy’s Lichtenburg factory, which is being closed due to service delivery issues, employs about 380 permanent and 40 temporary workers

Screen Grab: Omar Sy weaves a rebel spell in ‘Lupin’

Omar Sy’s charming master thief televises a dreamy revolution in Lupin, Netflix’s latest Euro blockbuster

Eskom kept paying because Trillian kept working, Zondo commission hears

Former senior executive Prish Govender tried to justify why payments to McKinsey and the Gupta-linked consulting firm continued in the absence of a contract

Vaccine technology transfer hub a win for South Africa

The first batch of locally manufactured jabs could be expected in the next nine to 12 months

High court calls meeting on bid to halt ConCourt appointments

Casac has launched an unprecedented bid to have the politics-laden interview process to fill vacancies at the apex court started from scratch
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×