 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Banking on Small & Medium Enterprises for the future

0

This story is sponsored

As society navigates the global pandemic, entrepreneurship continues to be a beacon of hope for the recovery of the economy and a significant contributor towards employment in the country.

Through initiatives such as the Covid-19 Term Loan Scheme, which was done in partnership with the South African Government to facilitate much-needed funding to businesses, Standard Bank seeks to inspire businesses to explore their potential as the driving force of the South African  economy, while fostering connections and increasing collaborations within their ecosystems.

“We want to drive tangible efforts towards achieving real transformation and the inclusion of SMMEs within the economy while traversing the current business landscape. We want to be the partner that businesses can trust and bank on to support them,” says Jenine Zachar, Head of Enterprise & Direct Banking Propositions at Standard Bank.

In the spirit of Standard Bank’s new business proposition titled, “Africa banks on business. Business banks on us”, this reimagined approach towards business banking sees Standard Bank partnering with influential entrepreneurs and thought leaders and having them share their stories on how they have managed to keep their businesses sustainable or take them to the next level. 

As we look towards the rest of 2021, below are some of the solutions that are geared towards helping businesses across their various moments that matter from starting up, managing and growing:

SimplyBlu

Having a digital presence has become an effective way for businesses to continue operations and reach a new audience. A digital presence includes having a domain registered, finding ways to market your business digitally, e.g. via social media, and having an eCommerce / website presence to be able to display and sell goods and services online. 

Standard Bank is making it easier for business owners to take their products and services online with SimplyBlu, which enables a business to create a customisable e-commerce website with point-of-sale features, including collaboration with MasterCard and Google to give customers more visibility with free Google Ads. 

MyMoBiz 

“Our MyMoBiz solution focuses on simple affordable pay-as-you-transact banking for small businesses from R5 a month,” says Zachar. “It meets the unique needs of small businesses to receive payments from their customers, pay their suppliers and staff and keep track of their business finances in a way that is simple and affordable.” The offering includes an optional PocketBiz point of sale device at a reduced fee for MyMoBiz customers.

It has become imperative for small businesses to have a business account, as this inevitably aligns with running the business operations and could assist you in your journey of making business transactions to build a business profile.

Salary Payments 

Through the Standard Bank Salary Payments solution, available on Internet Banking, customers get to experience a seamless process when paying their employees’ salaries. 

BizConnect

A new and improved BizConnect site provides the insights and information needed for every stage of your business’ development. It offers a wide range of guides, templates and information to equip and empower your business success. “We recognise that being a business owner can be a lonely journey, and that owners often wear numerous hats throughout a day; BizConnect aims to be a source of information to be with you every step of the way of your journey,” says Zachar.

“We hope that through the solutions Standard Bank offers, we are able to lift the limitations that can sometimes hamper business owners on their journey, as we bank on South Africa’s Enterprises for continued growth, success and hope,” concludes Zachar.

For more information, visit www.standardbank.co.za

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

Thousands of troops are deployed to protect people and property

But the biggest internal deployment since 1994 is not without challenges, as food, fuel and simply getting to the hotspots are problems facing the SANDF’s deployment

Phase Two: looting was just the start say investigators and...

‘A serious military operation is yet to come. Once you disrupt Soweto, you have the attention of the country and the world’

KwaZulu-Natal communities hold the line against looting

As the looting continues in some parts of KwaZulu Natal, other parts are fighting back and yet others have been left with nothing

In pictures: Destruction, despair … and intrigue

The images that reflect a week in which the country erupted into total chaos

Destruction hits business confidence

An already low sentiment will be set back by the Covid-19 pandemic, thin reforms and this week’s violence
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×