 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Making the right moves with the Standard Bank Business Credit card

0

This story is sponsored

As a business owner you want a credit card that allows you to take advantage of opportunities or pay for day-to-day running costs, which is why Standard Bank has launched its new globally accepted Visa Business Credit Card. ​

The Visa business credit card not only gives business owners the license to make the right moves, but also gives them access to cash, to grow their business and manage spend in real time. With sophisticated business reporting, you will be able to  monitor spend, which will empower you to make informed decisions around managing your business.

“Liquidity is key to achieving business growth and managing business costs. At Standard Bank, we understand business owners do not want their business to be derailed by big purchase items, ad hoc office expenses or unplanned extras. At the same time, we also understand, business owners do not want to miss out on opportunities to grow their business because of a lack of financing,” says Ethel Nyembe, Head of Group Card & Payments at Standard Bank.

“The Visa Business Credit Card helps to ensure that our customers are able to run and manage healthy businesses. It offers a convenient way to optimise your cash flow, manage your repayment, monthly fee, expenses and card custodians via real-time insights,” continues Nyembe.

The Standard Bank Visa Business Credit Card also gives you cash flow and liquidity at the ready while being 55 days interest-free, and with a minimal 5% repayment and low monthly fees, it offers more affordable credit. 

Business Credit Card customers can download and use Standard Bank’s mobile banking app or internet banking platform to manage their account, view balances and their latest transactions.

Standard Bank has also ensured that customers who use the Visa Business Credit card on qualifying purchases see added benefit by linking it to our UCount Rewards programme.  With UCount Rewards for Business customers earn up to 1.25% on credit card purchases, up to R5 per litre of fuel at Caltex and up to 5% at our rewards retailers.

“Business plays a crucial role in the growth of Africa. Business provides employment, stokes new economies, and connects the continent and the rest of the world. As part of the biggest bank in Africa, we want consumers to know that if they are looking to grow their business by accessing additional funding, the Visa Business Credit Card is one way that will help to get things moving again. Standard Bank is committed to partnering with businesses to provide solutions that will aid their recovery and that of the South African economy; Bank On Us and let us drive your success,” concludes Nyembe. 

For more details, click here

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Advertising

Today's top stories

Thousands of troops are deployed to protect people and property

But the biggest internal deployment since 1994 is not without challenges, as food, fuel and simply getting to the hotspots are problems facing the SANDF’s deployment

Phase Two: looting was just the start say investigators and...

‘A serious military operation is yet to come. Once you disrupt Soweto, you have the attention of the country and the world’

KwaZulu-Natal communities hold the line against looting

As the looting continues in some parts of KwaZulu Natal, other parts are fighting back and yet others have been left with nothing

In pictures: Destruction, despair … and intrigue

The images that reflect a week in which the country erupted into total chaos

Destruction hits business confidence

An already low sentiment will be set back by the Covid-19 pandemic, thin reforms and this week’s violence
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×