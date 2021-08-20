Project description and sector

The GIZ CESARE-PSGG in support to SADC Organ Directorate is looking for a bidder (referred to as ‘the Consultant) based in the SADC region, to develop indices for measuring perceptions of corruption and anti-corruption efforts in the SADC region. The overall objective of the assignment is to propose a framework and tools that can provide the basis for measuring perceptions of corruption and tracking anti-corruption efforts in the SADC Region. The proposed assessment should propose an ideal approach and framework that can be adopted for measuring perceptions of corruption and tracking anti-corruption efforts at the SADC Regional level. It is expected that the report will outline how this process will integrate with other key processes within the Anti-corruption sector mainly the SADC Protocol against Corruption (2001) and SADC Region Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Framework.

A Contractor is invited to bid for the above-mentioned assignment. The selected bidder will enter into a contract with GIZ. Invitation letters to bid, Terms of References and further information can be found under https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/corruption-and-anti-corruption-efforts-sadc-region/



Submission address and deadline: Kindly submit your bid, comprising a technical offer and price offer, by Friday 03rd September 2021, 3:00 p.m.

The application package must be addressed to: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, GIZ Office Gaborone, New CBD, 1st Floor South Wing, Morula House, Plot 54358, New CBD, Gaborone, Botswana or Private Bag X12 Village, Gaborone, Botswana or by email to [email protected] (only)