Xiaomi 11T Pro ZA Launch

Launch event details

The #Xiaomi11TPro is finally coming to South Africa! All the launch details will be revealed at the #Xiaomi11TProVirtualEvent on 24 October at 7PM (SAST) on our Facebook Page. To celebrate, we’re giving away two #Xiaomi11TPro smartphones on our socials in the run-up to the event. Then we’ll also be giving away one more #Xiaomi11TPro to viewers during the event, as well as some other awesome Xiaomi products!

During the event, we’ll be unveiling the #Xiaomi11TPro, its RRP, where to buy, and when it’ll be available for purchase. We’ll also have some very special guests who will be joining in on the fun during the event.



They’ll be sharing the hottest pro tips on how to take your creativity and content to the next level, helping you to unlock your own world-class #Cinemagic with the #Xiaomi11TPro!

Competitions

Competition 1 – Win 1 of 2 Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones

Open dates: Wednesday 13 October – Thursday 21 October 2021

Link to competition post on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/XiaomiSouthAfrica/photos/a.1656171131292058/2975910485984776/

Entry mechanic: Perform actions to earn multiple entries

Winner announcement date: Friday 22 October 2021 Announced on socials



Competition 2 – Win Xiaomi products during the event