 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Special Reports

Xiaomi 11T Pro ZA Launch

0

This story is sponsored

Launch event details

The #Xiaomi11TPro is finally coming to South Africa! All the launch details will be revealed at the #Xiaomi11TProVirtualEvent on 24 October at 7PM (SAST) on our Facebook Page. To celebrate, we’re giving away two #Xiaomi11TPro smartphones on our socials in the run-up to the event. Then we’ll also be giving away one more #Xiaomi11TPro to viewers during the event, as well as some other awesome Xiaomi products! 

During the event, we’ll be unveiling the #Xiaomi11TPro, its RRP, where to buy, and when it’ll be available for purchase. We’ll also have some very special guests who will be joining in on the fun during the event.

They’ll be sharing the hottest pro tips on how to take your creativity and content to the next level, helping you to unlock your own world-class #Cinemagic with the #Xiaomi11TPro! 

Competitions

Competition 1 – Win 1 of 2 Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones

Competition 2 – Win Xiaomi products during the event

  • Open dates: Sunday 24 October 2021 only from 19h00 – 23h59
    • Competition mechanic: Watch the event to grab a secret code to enter
    • Products available to win
      • Xiaomi 11T Pro
      • Mi True Wireless Earphones
      • Mi Watch
      • Mi 360° Camera
  • Link to competition post: [TBC]
    • Social media posts about this will go live on Friday 22 October 2021 on Xiaomi South Africa social media platforms
  • Entry mechanic: Perform actions to earn multiple entries
  • Winner announcement date: Monday 25 October 2021
    • Announced on socials

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Special Investigating Unit to oppose efforts to reject Mkhize report

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize seeks relief to declare the SIU’s conduct against him ‘unlawful and unconstitutional

Bird flu outbreak on Dyer Island causing mass deaths

The island hosts the vulnerable African penguins, endangered bank cormorant and roseate tern

Countries bear cross-border responsibility for harmful effects of climate change,...

The UN committee has been accused of ‘turning its back’ on the children who filed a groundbreaking legal complaint with it against five countries

Magashule files notice to have corruption charges dropped

Counsel for the suspended ANC secretary general tells court the former Free State premier falls outside category of who can be charged for corrupt activities

R1.5-billion in funding approved for riot-hit businesses

Agencies emphasise that speed is crucial to rescuing firms affected by July’s unrest
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×