Xiaomi 11T Pro ZA Launch

Launch event details
The #Xiaomi11TPro is finally coming to South Africa! All the launch details will be revealed at the #Xiaomi11TProVirtualEvent on 24 October at 7PM (SAST) on our Facebook Page. To celebrate, we’re giving away two #Xiaomi11TPro smartphones on our socials in the run-up to the event. Then we’ll also be giving away one more #Xiaomi11TPro to viewers during the event, as well as some other awesome Xiaomi products!
During the event, we’ll be unveiling the #Xiaomi11TPro, its RRP, where to buy, and when it’ll be available for purchase. We’ll also have some very special guests who will be joining in on the fun during the event.
They’ll be sharing the hottest pro tips on how to take your creativity and content to the next level, helping you to unlock your own world-class #Cinemagic with the #Xiaomi11TPro!
- Format: Virtual Event
- Event duration: 45-minutes
- When: Sunday 24 October at 7PM SAST
- Where: Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page
- The Facebook Premiere link will be generated 24-48 hours prior to event
- Presenters: Zoë Brown & Angelo Collison
- Guests: Blaq Smith, Mpumelelo Macu, Nick Holden, & Twiggy Moli
Competitions
Competition 1 – Win 1 of 2 Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones
- Open dates: Wednesday 13 October – Thursday 21 October 2021
- Link to competition post on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/XiaomiSouthAfrica/photos/a.1656171131292058/2975910485984776/
- Entry mechanic: Perform actions to earn multiple entries
- Winner announcement date: Friday 22 October 2021
- Announced on socials
Competition 2 – Win Xiaomi products during the event
- Open dates: Sunday 24 October 2021 only from 19h00 – 23h59
- Competition mechanic: Watch the event to grab a secret code to enter
- Products available to win
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Mi True Wireless Earphones
- Mi Watch
- Mi 360° Camera
- Link to competition post: [TBC]
- Social media posts about this will go live on Friday 22 October 2021 on Xiaomi South Africa social media platforms
- Entry mechanic: Perform actions to earn multiple entries
- Winner announcement date: Monday 25 October 2021
- Announced on socials