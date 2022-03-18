M&G 200 Young South Africans: Call for nominations

Dr Mutshidzi Abigail Mulondo stands tall in the public health education sector, being in a team instrumental in the establishment of the first Public Health division at the University of the Free State, South Africa. Public Health is geared towards raising community awareness of the prevention and eradication of diseases, for the betterment of communities.

Mulondo utilised the lockdown period to complete her interdisciplinary PhD in Community Health & Health Professions Education, which took her a record time of two-and-a-half years. She published two articles for her PhD thesis; one of which was recognised as the lead article in a journal. She lectures at the University of the Free State and runs a mentorship programme.

The 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship programme of the United States government Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), is focused on leveraging the work of young African leaders. Mulondo suspects that a combination of being selected for the Mail & Guardian’s 200 YSA in 2021, alongside her community involvement and mentorship work — which is focused on mental health wellness and encouraging the completion of postgraduate studies — led to her selection in the prestigious Fellowship programme.

In line with this year’s theme “Celebrating the creators of South Africa’s Inclusive, Equal and Sustainable future” Mulondo lends her support to the 200 YSA agenda to promote the message of inclusion, equity and transformation in South Africa from a strategic planning level, to set a firm foundation for a viable future.

“I support the United Nations’ central, transformative promise of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, “Leave no one behind”. It represents a commitment to end discrimination and exclusion, and reduce inequalities that leave people behind, such as gender inequality.” — Dr Mutshidzi A Mulondo (lecturer, M&G 200 YSA 2021 finalist, Mandela Washington Fellow)