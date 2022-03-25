Doreen Mbhalati-Mashele showcases what female founders can do with funding and support

Doreen Mbhalati-Mashele is, undoubtedly, an inspirational business success story. Today, her company, Derliz Investments, employs more than 500 people with different skills in deploying fibre solutions. Much of its success is down to Mbhalati-Mashele’s grit, determination and business savvy. She’s the first to acknowledge, however, that outside support has been equally crucial.

When Mbhalati-Mashele founded Derliz Investments in 2012, she was still juggling night shifts at her job and being subcontracted by other subcontractors to oversee ICT infrastructure projects. In a traditionally male industry, it was gruelling work, but she developed a strong reputation among the subcontractors and eventually caught the attention of Huawei. It’s a moment the entrepreneur describes as life-changing.

Doreen Mbhalati-Mashele, founder of Derliz Investments. (Photo: rmphotography.co.za)

“Huawei helped me to grow from nothing because they gave me a chance,” she says. “And they keep giving me work because they know that I am committed to getting the job done, within good time and [with] quality delivery.”

Huawei COO Christina Naidoo says that Derliz Investments’ track record on Huawei projects over the past five years shows that this growth is well-deserved.

“Derliz Investments is one of the top-performing sub-contractors in Huawei’s Telkom fibre to the home (FTTH) project, with high-quality delivery and efficiency,” she says. “That’s due to Doreen’s hard work, dedication, and tenacity.”

The ICT giant gave her five trial sites, before bringing her on as a full-time contractor. Mbhalati-Mashele continued to prove herself and in 2021 was given a Special Recognition Award at the Brics Woman Innovation Contest. Derliz Investments was additionally recognised as a Top Gender Empowered Company at the Standard Bank Top Women awards 2021.

“The recognition I received from Huawei gave me the power to be able to push myself further as a woman and business owner,” she says. “Huawei has also assisted with business enterprise development, which has been crucial to my business’s exponential growth.”

Derliz Investments was a beneficiary of Huawei’s Supplier Development programme, which is geared at maturing and growing SMMEs in the ICT sector. This support ranges from providing SMME incubation facilities, to providing ICT training and/or providing equipment that the SMMEs require to enhance their operational activities.

The Derliz Investments founder says that this kind of support is especially important to female entrepreneurs in the technology space.

“Because technology is so male-dominated, women often find themselves leaving it for other industries or staying in safe corporate jobs instead of exploring entrepreneurial opportunities,” she says. “The world needs more women to participate in technology. This can happen only if big companies have programmes in place to empower women.”

Mbhalati-Mashele notes that funding from both the government and private sector are both crucial to developing female entrepreneurs, but adds that they’re not enough on their own.

“You need funding to explore the technology space, but funding without fundamental knowledge of what you want to do can be a burden,” she says. “I would encourage women to get as much exposure to the technology sector as possible before deciding what route they want to take as entrepreneurs.”

She adds that business enterprise development support is especially crucial. “It offers entrepreneurs support beyond money and allows them to understand the entire business process, meaning that they’ll make fewer mistakes along the way.”

For her part, Mbhalati-Mashele believes that women would do especially well to expose themselves to the technologies behind internet service providers (ISPs) and those that are powering the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“Most women think telecommunications is about trenching, planting poles and hard physical work,” she says. “With the right exposure, they could help change the complexion of the male-dominated ISP space. And by being introduced to different 4IR technologies they can better understand its benefits and use them for their own advancement.”

Doreen Mbhalati-Mashele and her employees installing fibre. (Photo: rmphotography.co.za)

Mbhalati-Mashele is putting these words into action too. She not only sees herself as a role model to other women in the technology space but is actively working to empower them in whatever ways she can.

“There are many young women, especially, who want to follow in my footsteps,” she says. “I showed them that it’s possible for a woman to succeed in what they still see as a very male-dominated industry.”

“Some of these young women start as employees and have gone on to start their own companies subcontracting under me,” she adds. “Some also come to me without skills, so I train them internally and also send them to the Huawei Training Centre to expand their knowledge and skills — free of charge.”

Having overcome so many barriers herself, it would be all too easy for Mbhalati-Mashele to (deservedly) pat herself on the back and keep growing Derliz Investments. Instead, looking back on how vital the support she’s received has been, she’s determined to bring others up with her.

