Slots at Sportingbet!

Sportingbet is thrilled to announce its latest bet SLOTS product. As one of the first online sportsbooks in the country, Sportingbet will now provide South African users with the opportunity to enjoy some “reel” fun. Sportingbet continues to expand its product offering to cater to the growing South African sports betting industry. As a leading South African operator, Sportingbet is proud to add slots to its product offering!

Now you can enjoy the games at your convenience on your mobile, tablet or desktop. With various exciting games available and with an ever-expanding list of titles, this is shaping up to be a truly versatile and exciting betting experience!

Sportingbet account holders can look forward to games such as Book Of Horus, Aztec Gold, with King of Dragons featuring up to 50 pay lines, and Loot’en Khamun having the highest pay line amount of 243. All this, plus you can also receive free spins while playing! 

You have access to the games from any internet-enabled desktop or mobile device with the Sportingbet app. Experience the thrill straight from your device!

Sportingbet boasts an “Autoplay feature” where you will also find symbols, rules and instructions for each game. In Demo mode, you can bet for free. Punters can switch to real money at any time with ease. 

Since being granted its licence to operate in 2008, Sportingbet as a brand has continued to reach key milestones in the South African online betting industry, from paying out its first R1-billion in winnings to South African bettors in 2014, to offering a bet on live roulette games in March 2020.

After receiving approval from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, simply put, it means that South Africans can now bet on slots verticals with Sportingbet. Why is this vital? Signing up with a licensed operator means customers are assured that their real-money winnings are valid and legal and will be paid out.

Simply click on the Sportingbet homepage from your preferred mobile or desktop browser to get started. Join today, and you will be able to play your favourite games on the go!

All new casino customers get a 100% match on their first deposit up to the value of R2 000. If you have any questions, please contact their friendly call centre

