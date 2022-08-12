South Africa is one of the first countries in the world to regulate crypto trading.

Even though the government doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies as formal payments, citizens are still legally allowed to own tokens and trade them.

Because of this, there has been quite a spike in the last few years when it comes to South African crypto traders.

And, all of them have the same question in mind: what is the best new cryptocurrency to buy in South Africa in 2022?

In this article, we will go over some of the South Africa best crypto coins and review each one separately.

Before we get into the details of South Africa best crypto coins, let’s first go through a quick outline that you can skim through:

Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy South Africa 2022 – Detailed Analysis

When choosing cryptos to invest in, there are a handful of features that you should analyse.

This includes advanced features, tokenomics, total market cap, expert opinion and much more. These are just some of the metrics we used when coming up with our list.

Below, you can find detailed reviews of the South Africa best crypto coins to invest in 2022.

IBAT – Overall the Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy South Africa 2022

The IBAT crypto is a utility token based on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) network and it’s the native currency of Battle Infinity.

Battle Infinity is currently one of the hottest crypto gaming platforms in the industry and it’s entirely NFT and Metaverse-based.

Within this ecosystem, the value of all assets and characters is displayed through IBAT tokens. It’s also the main currency used for trading, transactions, staking and other features.

The official presale for IBAT tokens began on 11 July and it will last for a total of 90 days, providing traders with more than enough time to get in early on the project and profit once it goes live.

Investors can buy a maximum of 500 BNB worth of IBAT or a minimum of 0.1.

At the time of writing, the price per IBAT coin stands at $0.0015 and the token uses a fixed BNB/USD exchange rate that’s set at $250 ($230 is the open market rate).

The project started with a hard cap of 16 500 BNB and a soft cap of 2 000. Before this IBAT crypto presale started, there hadn’t been any private sales leading up to it.

IBAT has been gaining an absurd amount of traction in the community lately, with some professional traders even predicting a 10 000-15 000% price increase within the first few weeks.

Battle Infinity is also considered the best crypto investment in 2022.

Its main goal is to revolutionise the traditional gaming industry and it’s just next in line when it comes to amazing Indian projects — check out how much success Polygon (MATIC) had lately.

The reason why India is slowly taking over the industry might have something to do with the fact that its younger population is growing more tech-savvy by the year, and that it has some of the best software engineers in the world.

Battle Infinity’s two main Indian competitors are Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, but the platform is looking to expand much further than the home market — the plan is global growth.

The Battle Arena is the in-game Metaverse, but there are five more products that come with it. This includes the Battle Market, Battle Stake, Battle Store, Battle Swap, and the IBAT Premier League.

IBAT Premier League is the platform’s main feature and it’s the first NFT-based fantasy sports game ever developed.

In short, players need NFT passes to join and then create strategic sports teams to earn points and collect awards. Points are earned based on the real-life performance of the athletes in their teams.

To learn more about the game, you should check out Battle Infinity’s whitepaper on their website.

Since the platform has a lot of similarities with Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and Sandbox, players are already lining up to experience the excitement of Battle Infinity.

Other notable features are tradability, tokenized reward mechanism, and user-friendly blockchain and NFT experience.

Perhaps one of the most important things for investors is the fact that there is no “rug pull” danger with Battle Infinity. The project was KYC’d by CoinSniper and smart contract audited by SolidProof.io.

To stay updated on all the latest IBAT news, join their Telegram group and become an early member of the community.

How to buy Battle Infinity (IBAT) in presale step-by-step guide

The process is slightly different from buying other cryptocurrencies. The pre-sale is handled directly by the publisher, on the pre-sale platform specially created for this purpose . Experience has shown that with the following steps you have IBAT tokens in your wallet in less than 10 minutes .

1. Open the Battle Infinity pre-sale website

First, the crypto investors visit the Battle Infinity pre-sale page. Here the crucial windows open immediately.

2. Buy Binance Coin

The IBAT Coin is designed as a BEP-20 token and runs on the Binance Smart Chain. This means that one must own Binance Coin in order to buy IBAT. If you have this in your wallet, you can proceed directly. On the other hand, one should first buy BNB — for example via the online broker eToro, which does not charge any commission and allows a crypto purchase in less than 10 minutes.

3. Connect wallet to Battle Infinity

The next step is to connect the wallet to Battle Infinity. This is possible with the Metamask Wallet or the Walletconnect function. It is important that the corresponding wallets have been switched to the Binance Smart Chain.

4. Select the desired amount of IBAT and complete the purchase

Now select the desired amount of IBAT. You can see directly how many Binance Coins are required. For example, if you want 250 000 IBAT tokens, you have to invest around 1.5 BNB. One last click on “Buy IBAT” and the purchase is complete.

Tama – One of the Hottest Memecoins to Buy South Africa 2022

Tamadoge is one of the most exciting projects coming out this year – it’s a memecoin that comes with utility!

This deflationary crypto is the main currency in Tamaverse, the project’s own metaverse where you can create, breed, and battle with Tamadoge pets.

Tamadoges grow and become stronger as time goes by, but you’ll need to pay close attention to them. If they are left unsupervised for longer periods, they’ll end up becoming Tamaghosts.

Within the game, players aim to climb up the leaderboard by acquiring Dogepoints. Those that end the month with the most amount of Dogepoints are eligible for Dogepool rewards.

The game uses some of the most cutting-edge NFT and token standards to bring life to the token and it’s developed by a professional team of crypto, marketing and designing experts.

All of the Tamadoges represent mintable and tradable NFT pets and you can purchase them by using Tamadoge tokens.

The pets are minted as babies, and each one comes with unique strengths, powers and stats.

Once the project goes live, there will be a maximum supply of two billion Tamadoges. One billion will be in circulation at the token generation event and 400 million will be reserved for the exchange listings. The remaining 600 million will be available in the following 10 years.

One of Tamadoge’s main pain points is that there aren’t any transaction taxes imposed like in other crypto projects.

LBLOCK – One of the Hottest Cryptocurrency to Buy South Africa 2022

LBLOCK is the native token to Lucky Block — one of the most successful tokens in 2022 that saw a 12 000% price increase in less than a month after its release.

This project has already shaken things up quite a bit in the global NFT industry through its innovative NFT competitions platform.

Those of you who lean a bit more towards NFTs will be glad to hear that Lucky Block’s NFT collection (The Platinum Rollers Club) is also considered a great investment by many experts.

Lucky Block offers some incredible prizes to holders.

For starters, each Lucky Block NFT owner can participate in the daily draws and has a chance to get 2% of the winnings (around $10 000).

Additionally, once all 10 000 NFTs are sold out, one lucky winner will receive a Lamborghini Aventador, one of the world’s coolest vehicles.

Lastly, Lucky Block has just recently released an upgraded version of its token called Lucky Block V2.

The purpose of this new version is to eliminate previous tax fees and make the project eligible for major exchange listings.

In the next few weeks, we can expect to see Lucky Block listed in LBank and MEXS.

Combine all this together and you get one of the best new cryptocurrency to buy South Africa 2022.

DEFC – South Africa Best Crypto for Decentralised Finance

DeFi Coin (DEFC) is regarded as one of the best decentralised finance cryptos currently on the market. It’s the native token to DeFi Swap (DEX), a decentralised exchange.

DeFi Swap is used by traders around the world for yield farming, swapping and coin staking. There are also some great deals available strictly to DEFC owners in terms of DeFi interest rates.

The project was officially launched in May 2022 and there was already a 300% price increase in the first few days of release.

Some of DEFC’s most notable features include static rewards, automatic liquidity pools, and a manual burning strategy.

When traders exchange DEFC tokens, both sides of the trade pay a 10% tax. Out of the 10%, half goes to existing token owners (allowing them to earn passive income), while the other half is distributed to the automatic liquidity pools.

The main reason the founders introduced such a high tax fee is to minimise day trading activity, which is widely regarded as the number one cause of crypto volatility.

Even though DEFC was only recently released, the team behind it has already announced a new DeFi Swap V2 platform to come out in the next few months.

This platform will offer traders technical analysis features, crypto news notifications, and provide educational webinars.

XRP – Great Cryptocurrency to Buy South Africa 2022 for High Returns

XRP is the native token of a global payment network called Ripple.

Ripple was initially founded with the idea to provide faster and more affordable cross-border transaction services to financial institutions like banks.

This is one of the rare cryptos that can’t be mined since the founders issued all 100 billion coins alongside the official launch. The idea is to gradually release them each month.

Ever since it was launched, Ripple was one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies on the market.

However, in 2020, the topic got a bit negative.

The SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) decided to file a lawsuit against Ripple Labs for illegal security conduct.

This took a huge toll on the project, directly affecting the price and causing additional volatility.

But, the chances of Ripple pulling through and winning the lawsuit are projected to be 50/50. Some experienced investors are willing to take these chances and put large amounts of money into Ripple.

If all turns out well and Ripple wins, this South African best crypto could provide your bank account with a handsome sum.

ADA – Crypto with one of the Most Advanced Technology

When it comes to cutting-edge blockchain technology, there aren’t many cryptos in the industry that can compare to Cardano (ADA).

Cardano’s main objective is to fix the scaling issues that Bitcoin is facing and the smart contract deployment problems of Ethereum.

The founders of ADA upgraded the network in 2021 and maximised the total number of smart contracts, which made the project one of Ethereum’s biggest competitors.

Some of Cardano’s main features are advanced token creation and an innovative multi-layer architecture.

In 2021, ADA was one of the top-performing coins seeing that the price increased by over 700%.

This year might even be better.

If all goes well with the smart contract development projections, ADA could turn out as one of the best cryptocurrency to buy South Africa 2022.

Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy South Africa 2022 – The Verdict

No matter which part of the world you’re in, the research that goes before crypto investing stays pretty much the same.

However, it does help that South Africa has regulated crypto trading and allows its citizens to trade them.

We’ve gone over some of the best new cryptocurrency to buy South Africa 2022 and picked out Battle Infinity (IBAT) as the overall winner.

IBAT has all the ingredients to succeed by the end of the year and bring early investors some humongous returns.