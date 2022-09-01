Big Eyes Coin (a cat meme token) is riding a strong storm that could sweep away Tron and Ripple

If you could turn back the hands of time to go back to when Tron and Ripple just launched to buy the tokens, would you take that chance? Most would do this. The truth is that many new investors in the crypto space wish they had bought a particular token in their portfolio earlier. Meme tokens took the year 2021 by storm, and many millionaires were made. 2022 is far from over, and some new meme tokens are riding this same wave. Could Big Eyes Coin (a meme token based on a cat) be the next Shiba Inu?

Tron (TRX) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that was launched by Justin Sun in 2017. It was particularly odd at the time in that it did not attempt to promote encryption or network architecture advancements. Other projects pioneered the core building pieces of Tron, such as decentralised apps (dApps), smart contracts, tokens, and delegated proof-of-stake consensus. Using already tested features allowed Tron to focus its development mostly on user experience and design.

Ripple (XRP) is a payment service created to meet the financial services industry’s needs. XRP is the Ripple network’s native cryptocurrency. It is consistently ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation. Ripple is the firm that created XRP. It is a payment settlement system and currency exchange network that can handle transactions worldwide. XRP currently has a market cap of over 17-billion dollars, with an all-time high of $3.40.

Big Eyes coin is a meme token about a cat named Big Eyes who goes on a journey, goes through some self-discovery, and decides to save the ocean. Big Eyes has a total supply of 200 000 000 000 tokens. The Big Eyes token is community-centric and mostly focused on building its entire community regarding wealth and knowledge.

Big Eyes is rising to the occasion by putting in solid efforts to save the world’s oceans

The ocean is vital for human existence. Four out of every 10 people rely on water for food; 70% of our oxygen inhaled is produced by marine life, while 90% of the world’s products go via shipping lanes. We flock to the sea for tranquillity and medical advancement — ocean-based tourism in the United States alone is worth $124-billion yearly. An enzyme utilised in Covid-19 testing was initially derived from microorganisms found in hydrothermal vents in the ocean. Big Eyes pushing 5% of its total tokens to charity will go a long way in the fight to save our planet.

NFTs on Big Eyes are more than just fancy art that can be used as profile pictures

Most NFTs, in the beginning, were just for profile pictures and flaunting as collectibles. But Big Eyes understands that NFTs are much bigger than that now. On Big Eyes, NFTs will be used as invites for events. Holding your NFTs will qualify you for half of the 10% tax paid on all NFT sales. NFT events will be seasonal on Big Eyes. This is something else users will have to be on the lookout for.

Conclusion

Big Eyes will have massive and solid demand drivers, potentially pushing the token price higher. Fairness is a big part of the entire project, hence the reason for providing everyone with an equal opportunity to grab the tokens. Big Eyes is currently running its public sale on its website, which you can visit for more information.