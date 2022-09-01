Big Eyes Coin, Sandbox, and Solana – Three cryptocurrencies you should add to your portfolio this year

Many people are sceptical about buying into crypto projects because they know little or nothing about the crypto space. They are scared of losing their funds, and they should be. Why so?

In 2022 alone, several crypto projects have lost their footing and crashed. Members of these crypto projects lost millions of dollars. Thus, all desiring to be part of any crypto projects must undertake in-depth research before moving.

Amid the 2022 bearish move, the Solana (SOL), Sandbox (SAND), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) crypto projects have thrived. Each crypto project has made significant improvements to its operations, which have opened up new reward opportunities for their users.

What unique features do these three crypto projects have that enabled them to survive despite the 2022 bearish move? Let us discuss these briefly.

A gamer’s paradise – Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox (SAND) is a blockchain-based crypto project that allows its users to interact within a virtual environment. Sandbox (SAND) players can create and modify their in-game characters or avatars and interact with features within the Sandbox (SAND) metaverse.

Game lovers within the Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem can earn tangible rewards if they play well. These rewards will be SAND tokens; Sandbox (SAND) native cryptocurrency.

The Sandbox (SAND) crypto project operates on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Thus, all its in-game assets, including its native cryptocurrency, follow the Ethereum standard. Aside from the Sandbox (SAND) native cryptocurrency, all other in-game purchases are non-fungible tokens.

This means that individuals who own these assets have exclusive ownership rights. These owners can trade them within the Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem to other users for SAND tokens.

Sandbox (SAND) is among the few crypto projects that have survived the 2022 crypto crash. It accomplished this by being an active crypto project.

By opening up new opportunities for its users to compete and earn rewards, Sandbox (SAND) was able to survive and has a bright future ahead. This makes it a crypto project solidly founded in the crypto space.

The sun always shines on Solana (SOL)

The Solana (SOL) blockchain also accomplished a remarkable feat within the crypto space in 2022. Aside from surviving the crypto dip, Solana (SOL) has lived up to its name as an Ethereum blockchain killer. How so?

During the second quarter of 2022, the Solana (SOL) ecosystem recorded an NFT trading volume that surpassed Ethereum (ETH) by 0.3-million dollars for the same 24-hour period. This shows that Solana (SOL) has the potential to supersede the operations of Ethereum (ETH).

Like Solana (SOL), the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project will scale up its operations to compete with the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.

Big Eyes (BIG) intends to rank among the top 10 NFT trading platforms within the crypto space. This is not a mere wish; Big Eyes has outlined baby steps that will help it accomplish this goal. What other features does the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project offer?

Big Eyes (BIG) beats the competition

Big Eyes (BIG) entered the crypto space when many projects found it hard to stand. Its developers are convinced that the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project will thrive within the crypto space.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven crypto project that intends to leverage the meme verse to accomplish its numerous goals. As a meme-inspired crypto project, it will raise its active members and token holders to over 50 000 within its first four phases of operations.

Big Eyes (BIG) aims to build a decentralised ecosystem by issuing out 70% of its total tokens during its presale. All Big Eyes (BIG) token holders will have governance rights and the ability to decide what happens within the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project.

Big Eyes (BIG) will also operate on Ethereum (ETH), the same as the Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem. It will utilise the infrastructure of Ethereum to power its NFT platform and offer its users a next-generation cross-chain bridge.

