Big Eyes might be the best token to rival Tamadoge in the crypto market

Meme coins have been a crucial component of bitcoin culture, significantly influencing its expansion and advancement. They are inspired by online memes, which are visuals that quickly go viral and are shared on social networking sites. Dogecoin was the first cryptocurrency meme coin. The 2013 “doge” meme, which featured a Shiba Inu (SHIB) dog amusingly staring at the camera while surrounded by internal monologues, served as its inspiration. It has advanced the theory of meme currency since it entered the metaverse.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new meme coin that came after Dogecoin (DOGE). However, its popularity amongst investors is set to be cut short by the latest meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG). The token has proven its authenticity by bypassing the audit security checks. Read this article to learn more.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – The play to earn crypto

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a play-to-earn crypto project that’s quickly rising to the top of the market, and it even has its in-game Metaverse called the Tamaverse. A group of anonymous developers developed the project. However, it has been able to spike interest in crypto enthusiasts. Tamadoge (TAMA) pets are trained for combat through breeding and training in the game.

In its early stages, the Tamadoge (TAMA) is minted as a distinct NFT. Once fully developed, users can utilise them in the battle arena to engage in combat with other players and earn Dogepoints. Winners of the Dogepool’s incredible prizes include those who finish the month at the top of the leaderboard. The game’s native token, TAMA, serves as the primary medium of exchange for in-game purchases, including food, items, clothing and the like. These things are essential for keeping pets healthy and preventing them from becoming Tamaghosts.

Importantly, this project has the support of the community at large and has attracted a sizable number of investors in a relatively short period. Tamadoge (TAMA) has the potential to hold value over the long term in addition to having an engaging plot and skill-based rewards. Tamadoge (TAMA) coins are utilised in numerous influential DeFi protocol platforms because they incorporate ERC-20 specifications.

Big Eyes (BIG) – The inspirational token

One could argue that decentralised finance (DeFi) is still in its infancy. Its lack of widespread acceptance, although it ought to have, contributes to this in part. DeFi is a solution to stop giving people’s wealth to evil megacorps and give them back control over it. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency token focused on the community. The Big Eyes cat serves as the inspiration for this decentralised token. In keeping with it, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also has a few features that are referred to as “catlike”. These include traits such as durability, in light of a cat’s nine lives, and simplicity, in light of a cat’s playful temperament.

Big Eyes (BIG) will use NFTs to help its ecosystem expand. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) believes that by doing this, it will be able to give its users more in return. Users will have access to a lot more content thanks to this, and decentralisation will spread as a result. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to build a self-sustaining community that can increase acceptance of DeFi while making it more understandable. The token is currently on presale, and you can’t help but miss out on it. Discounts are available at each stage of the presale. To find out more, you can read this article.

Big Eyes (BIG)- Buy now!

You can purchase the Big Eyes coin by following these three simple steps:

1. Install MetaMask Wallet in your browser or an alternative of Trust Wallet

2. Select your preferred wallet provider, click on “connect wallet,” and select the appropriate option out of the three.

You can buy ETH with your card and use it to purchase Big Eyes (BIG). This option is appropriate if you don’t have sufficient ETH in your wallet.

If you have sufficient ETH in your wallet, you can buy Big Eyes (BIG) directly.

Lastly, you can buy Big Eyes (BIG) with USDT

3. Claim your tokens at the end of the presale!