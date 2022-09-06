Big Eyes Coin to rank as high as Shiba Inu and Dogelon Mars

Cryptocurrency is simply digital money built on blockchain technology. Over 20 000 different cryptocurrencies are in circulation, each of which has applications in both the crypto market and the real world.

Some cryptocurrencies are created just for fun and are called meme tokens. Meme tokens were created just to be traded. With the recent growth in blockchain technology and the crypto market, meme tokens now have utility and participate in charity donations.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eye is a meme community token that seeks to aid the growth of blockchain technology. Big Eye looks to help this blockchain technology grow by generating wealth for the community and charity.

Big Eye is a cat that was tired of being seen as cute, meek, and weak because of its big eyes just before realising that cute is a billion-dollar industry. A plan was hatched by Big Eye to cash in and save the fishes of the ocean.

The Big Eye coin aims to top the crypto meme popularity contest by focusing heavily on media and influencers, to become the most talked about token in 2022, and continue to rise through innovation until 2030. The community’s strength and network of experts will aid the Big coin’s success.

With a total supply of 200-billion Big Eyes tokens, 70% of this will be sold during a public presale. Twenty percent will be made available for exchanges, 5% for the marketing team, and the remaining 5% will be kept in a wallet for charity.

The actions to be carried out by the Big Eyes coin are planned in four phases; the crouch stage, the leap stage, the run stage, and the catwalk phase. Big Eyes coin is launching on Uniswap before launching on other exchanges in the leap stage. The final goal of Big Eyes coin is to donate over a million dollars to charity which is part of their fourth stage plan.

The Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) collection of Big Eyes coins is not just an art but access to more contents and events in the ecosystem. The NFT collection will be released in the third phase of the plans of action of the Big Eyes coin. An exclusive NFT IRL event will also be organised. Through the sale of Big Eyes merch, funds will be raised and more awareness created.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is a decentralised, community cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. SHIB is a meme coin created as a rival of Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme coin in the crypto market. Shiba Inu was termed “Doge killer” because it was created to rival Dogecoin.

The symbol of the Shiba Inu coin is a Japanese dog called Shiba Inu. The price of Shiba Inu experienced a hike in 2021 when:

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin donated more than 50-million SHIB (worth over a billion dollars at the time) to the India Covid-19 Relief fund, and

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he owned a SHIB pup.

Shiba Inu currently sits comfortably in the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap with over 7-billion dollars.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

​​Dogelon Mars is one of many crypto tokens with a Doge theme. Dogelon Mars launched on April 23, 2021. Dogelon Mars is an ERC-20 token created on the Ethereum blockchain. Its team describes it as a fair universal currency for the people and an interplanetary currency used by space colonisers. Dogelon Mars is also a character in a comic series that is available as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can only be purchased with Ethereum (ETH).

Dogelon Mars describes itself as a project that aims to undo the damage done by cryptocurrency scammers. The Dogelon Mars community is said to give ELON tokens to scam victims. Dogelon Mars is an ERC-20 token created on the Ethereum blockchain. It is available on Uniswap and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies there.

