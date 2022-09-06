Decentraland, Gala, Enjin Coin, and Klangaverse could be your ticket out of the NFT crash

The downtrend in cryptocurrencies has become a great buying opportunity for many investors. While the analysts emphasise that this bear trend will be quite productive, it is said that profitability can be achieved even in the short term if the right buying opportunities are evaluated.

It is stated that this pressure in the markets is due to inflation data. It is said that situations such as the fear of war and the expectation of recession, which have emerged globally, also suppress the coin markets.

Analysts emphasise that this uncertainty will not continue in the long run and that the cryptocurrency markets will show their previous performance in a short time. In the statements made by the management of Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, it is stated that this bear market is now in its final stages.

Can Klangaverse (KLG), a New Music Platform, Bring You High Profits?

During this period, many projects are preparing to enter the cryptocurrency market. Among them, Klangaverse (KLG), which is still under development, has a remarkable roadmap. Developed on the BNB chain, the project aims to grow its ecosystem with clear goals.

Klangaverse (KLG) aims to serve as a music platform. It plans to adapt musicians to Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies, which are the internet of the future, and to eliminate the problems experienced by the classical music market. The ecosystem transforms musical works into NFTs, allowing musicians to earn income differently.

Klangaverse (KLG), one of the few projects focused on the music market, works to be a productive platform for both the listener and the composer. Analysts predict that the ecosystem will reach very large audiences in the medium and long term.

Is Gala (GALA) in the Bull Market?

The sharp increases after the declines, called a bear market, are processes that should be followed by everyone who trades in the cryptocurrency markets. When the downtrend is dominant in cryptocurrencies, it should be known that it will make upward correction movements, and action should be taken accordingly.

When the GALA (GALA)’s graph is analysed, it is seen that the project generally has a downward trend but makes upward movements in certain periods. It should be noted that the project, which has many investors, can make such movements before the beginning of the bull market. On the other hand, they tend to be short-lived.

The GALA token is a cryptocurrency that is not available outside its platform. For this reason, it is supplied from inside the ecosystem, which increases the volume of the project. Gala (GALA) is a project that can be preferred for the long term and for its investors in the short term.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) Is One of the Biggest Platforms in the NFT Area

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a platform specialising in creating and managing non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It is one of the largest platforms in the NFT space, with a market value of over $489-million. ENJ was created in 2017 in the aftermath of the crypto crash. Enjin Coin (ENJ) is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses its native token, ENJ, to power its ecosystem.

The platform offers a variety of tools and services for managing NFTs, including a marketplace, a wallet, and an API. Enjin Coin (ENJ) has strong partnerships with major gaming and social media companies, which has helped bolster its adoption. We think Enjin Coin (ENJ) will bounce back after the bear market ends.

Decentraland (MANA)

Assuming you are unfamiliar with Decentraland (MANA), it is a platform allowing you to own a virtual plot of land in its metaverse world. MANA’s purpose is to power the Decentraland economy. Despite the recent crypto crash, Decentraland (MANA) has held its value pretty well, and its community remains active.

The cryptocurrency market is in a state of flux right now, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid all cryptocurrencies. In fact, several currencies are well worth your investment despite the current market conditions.

Klangaverse (KLG) is one such currency. KLG has a solid team behind it, great technology, and a bright future. So if you’re looking for a cryptocurrency that will hold its value even in tough times, KLG is a good bet. Why not add some to your portfolio today?