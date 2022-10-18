Subscribe

Xiaomi to launch first experience store in South Africa

Fans will finally have a chance to see, touch, test and engage with Xiaomi’s wide range of smartphones and AIoT products.
This story is sponsored

Incredible launch day specials on offer!

The official countdown has begun to the highly anticipated launch of the inaugural Xiaomi experience store in South Africa. Located at Shop L21 at Sandton City shopping center in Johannesburg, there will be 50% off deals on selected items on the opening day. 

“Making quality technology accessible to everyone” is not just a slogan for Xiaomi, it is becoming a reality for South African fans as the brand reaches another milestone in the country.

The official launch of the store in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile is on 29 October, although its doors have already opened to the public. 

As this is an experience store, fans will finally have a chance to see, touch, test and engage with Xiaomi’s wide range of smartphones and AIoT products. Afterall, offering Xiaomi fans — who are at the heart of what the brand does — choice and value for money is always front and centre.  

What can consumers look forward to at the opening? 

Xiaomi will be having 50% off select items with launch day deals and fans get already get 10% off select items during the month of October, while stocks last. In addition, any customer who purchases a smartphone in-store during October will receive a free Mi Smart Band 5, valued at R699 (RRP). 

Some of Xiaomi’s products you can look forward to seeing at the store include Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones (Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro) and the flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite devices. Visitors will also be able to view and interact with a multitude of AIoT smart hardware products such as smart watches, speakers, robot vacuum cleaners, home security cameras, Mi TV boxes and so much more. 

South Africans have been asking for a physical store and Xiaomi has listened. Xiaomi wants to provide every opportunity for consumers to interact with the brand as well as make their lives easier and more convenient.

For more information about Xiaomi, visit https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

