Xiaomi officially opens first store in South Africa

Xiaomi Corporation, a global consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, officially opened its first experience store in South Africa.

Located at Shop L21 at Sandton City shopping center in Johannesburg, the store sells Xiaomi smartphones and AloT products. Xiaomi customers can also bring their devices that need repairs to the store to get the process started.

The store emphasises how much Xiaomi values the South African market by giving Xiaomi fans in the country the opportunity to connect more closely with the brand and its offerings. Fans can see, touch and experience Xiaomi’s smart technology that is bringing innovation to everyone.

With the grand opening today, Xiaomi is giving fans who visit the store lots of surprises, fun and prizes to show gratitude for their support. There are exciting special offers and gifts for anyone who visits the store and makes a purchase. This includes 50% off selected items on 29 October only, and 10% off selected items throughout the rest of the month (both offers are valid while stocks last). Visitors can also get a free Mi Smart Band 5, valued at R699 (recommended retail price), with any smartphone they purchase at the store until the end of October.

Bringing top value and more choice to fans

Xiaomi is bringing its South African fans a wide choice of products to make their lives more convenient. These include the Xiaomi 12 Series devices (Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite), Redmi Note 11 Series devices (Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro) and Redmi 10 Series devices (Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C and Redmi 10 2022), which were all launched in the country this year. These remarkable devices come with stronger specs and features, and bring powerful upgrades to their camera systems, charging speeds and displays — making excellent smartphone performance more accessible than ever.

Redmi Note 11 Series: Flagship-level technologies

Redmi Note 11 Series features a 108MP primary sensor in its camera setup, which allows people to capture and share moments of their life in high resolution and true-to-life details.

Boasting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 Series enhances the screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions and it also registers more precise finger touches. The series is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, meaning less time plugged in and more time enjoying what you love most.

Redmi 10 Series: Surprising technologies at affordable prices

Making exceptional performance available to more and more people, the affordable prices of the Redmi 10 Series devices make them popular and competitive in the South African market. The price of Redmi 10A starts from R2,299 (RRP). Redmi 10C is R3,299 (RRP), while Redmi 10 2022 is (R3,999).

Redmi 10A is dedicated to bringing consumers a well-rounded user experience at an affordable price, and it offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as browsing content. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock. It comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing life events and activities, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits.

Redmi 10C delivers professional-level photography in a fun-sized phone, making the most of your memories with its high-resolution 50MP camera that’s perfect for capturing those unforgettable moments. It is equipped with a large 6.71″ display, which is rare in its price segment. Redmi 10C is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built on flagship level 6nm process, offering a max clock speed of up to 2.4GHz to deliver efficient and powerful performance while conserving power. In addition, Redmi 10C gives you a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts you through the day, allowing you to stay powered up while on the go.

Redmi 10 2022 has a 50MP AI quad-camera packed with smooth viewing along with a 90Hz 6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay, which lowers power consumption and extends battery life by adjusting the refresh rate based on the content being viewed. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which offers smooth day-to-day usage with an octa-core CPU. There’s also a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that provides enough power to last a full day.

Xiaomi 12 Series: Flagship smartphones for the photo enthusiasts

Designed with the professional in mind, and featuring Qualcomm’s mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 sets the bar for next-generation computing with a cutting-edge 4nm technology process.

Other standout features of this device are a 50MP Pro-grade main camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, dual speakers with SOUND by Harman Kardon, and 67W wired and 50W wireless turbo-charging. This equates to 87% charged battery in just 30 minutes, and a full charge from flat takes around 46 minutes.

Xiaomi 12 Lite is a must-have device for any true photography enthusiast. Boasting a studio-level triple camera setup, Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 108MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. With a sleek 7.29mm thin design and weighing a mere 173g, Xiaomi 12 Lite offers an incredibly comfortable in-hand grip.

Flagship-level 5G performance, 67W turbo charging, and a 6.55” AMOLED display add to the impressiveness of this smartphone.

