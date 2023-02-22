The 10 best Bitcoin blackjack sites that ensure a safe and rewarding play for SA players ✨

The best crypto blackjack sites offer amazing bonuses to BTC players

Today, you’ll hardly find Bitcoin casinos that don’t offer blackjack in South Africa. But, since online blackjack gambling involves real money, picking a trustworthy platform is of utmost importance. Wondering where to play blackjack online and ensure a safe gambling experience in ZA? Here you go — the 10 best crypto blackjack sites for South African players handpicked by ORDB as a result of a rigorous research of over 100 gambling platforms:

These blackjack sites will bring you a fun gambling experience, elevated by bonus offers and other crypto-related perks.

Along with analysing online casinos to help gamblers make their choice, ORDB is notable for its Private Club and regional rankings. Joining the Private Club gives you access to exclusive bonuses and wild casino perks, delivered to your inbox weekly. With regional rankings, you will get insights into the best crypto gambling platforms in certain locations.

Overview

Cloudbet is among the well-respected BTC blackjack sites that have been around for a decade already. Like other online casinos holding a valid licence from the Government of Curaçao, it provides a safe gaming environment. The two-in-one, online casino and a sports crypto betting site, Cloudbet offers a variety of gambling options.

Top perks for gamblers

Crypto gamblers appreciate Cloudbet for the following features:

An enticing welcome bonus

Support for 35+ crypto coins

Quick cashouts

Thousands of titles in the crypto casino lobby including live casino games

Cloudbet Marketplace to exchange loyalty points for rewards

Blackjack types

At Cloudbet, you will find 8 high-RTP BTC blackjack games by Betsoft and Evolution Gaming. Here you can play European blackjack, American blackjack, and first-person blackjack game variations. Cloudbet’s live casino offers 23 live blackjack games to choose from.

Bonuses

Here are some of the wild casino bonuses and promotions at Cloudbet:

A 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

20 free spins in “Blood Suckers Megaways” by Red Tiger for €20 deposits on Tuesday

A €125 000 Relax Gaming Slots Tournament

Zero margin bets offered to 1 000 randomly selected sports bettors

Overview

Established in 2017, Stake.com is another reputable Bitcoin blackjack site licensed by the Government of Curaçao. The Crypto Gambling Foundation network has recognized Stake as a verified provably fair operator. Along with a Bitcoin casino, Stake.com features a comprehensive sportsbook covering a range of sporting events.

If you are looking for the best Bitcoin blackjack site in the US, check out Stake US — the platform’s subsidiary tailored to US-based customers.

Top perks for gamblers

Here is what gamblers love about Stake.com:

Over 3 000 titles from well-known software developers

A range of sports betting options

Provably fair gaming

Fast payouts

Enticing promotions for regular players

Blackjack types

Stake.com is a good place to play BTC blackjack games. Here you will find classic blackjack from Stake’s provably fair games collection as well as lightning blackjack, multi-hand blackjack, and live dealer blackjack versions by top-tier providers.

MY LUCKIEST BLACKJACK SESSION EVER (STAKE)

Bonuses

While Stake.com doesn’t feature welcome bonus offers, it provides lucrative promotions to regular players:

A 10% Rakeback welcome bonus — apply the code “GET10BACKBONUS”

A $100 000 Daily Race — climb up the leaderboard with every wager placed

Daily casino challenges — win rewards for beating the target multipliers

A weekly $75 000 giveaway — bet $1 000 to participate

A $10 000 multiplayer race — win a share of the total prize for hitting the target multipliers

Overview

Founded in 2014 and licensed in Curaçao, 7Bit is among the first crypto casinos to appear in the online gambling industry. Today, it offers gamblers multiple ways to fund a casino account. To ensure honest play, 7Bit casino features provably fair games and provider titles with certified RNGs.

Top perks for gamblers

At 7Bit, gamblers appreciate the following features:

Support for fiat money and crypto coins

A wide selection of banking methods

Over 7 000 games to choose from

Fair gaming practices

A VIP program providing tiered rewards

Blackjack types

As one of the best Bitcoin blackjack sites, 7Bit features a comprehensive selection of 125 crypto blackjack variations to fit any liking. Here, you can play blackjack of different types — European blackjack, American blackjack, and even Turkish blackjack. To feel the thrill of a land-based casino, you can play live dealer blackjack. Before wagering real cash, you can practise your skills with free-bet blackjack.

Bonuses

A welcome package of a 100% deposit match plus 100 free spins

A €40 000 Carnival Craze tournament — play participating games to win a share of the prize

A €120 000 Winter Lucky Drops tournament — play games by 3 Oaks to win a share of the prize

A 25% Monday Reload bonus — fund your account on Monday to get up to €50 extra

Wednesday free spins — fund your account on Wednesday to get up to 100 free spins extra

Overview

BitStarz is one of the largest Bitcoin casinos that opened its doors in 2014. Licensed by the government of Curaçao, BitStarz adheres to all gambling regulations in jurisdictions where it operates. As for fair gaming practices, the online casino features provably fair games (aka BitStarz Originals) and the provider games with certified RNGs. To encourage players to stay on the platform, BitStarz offers lucrative welcome bonuses and promotions.

Top perks for gamblers

Check out to see what players like about BitStarz:

Over 2 000 Bitcoin games

Both crypto and fiat currencies accepted

Nearly instant crypto withdrawals

Provably fair gaming

Great promotional offers

Blackjack types

BitStarz casino portfolio features 14 blackjack games, including provably fair blackjack from BitStarz Originals, American blackjack and multi-hand blackjack. If you want to play live dealer blackjack, there are over 30 variations at BitStarz.

Bonuses

BitStarz offers a range of promotions, such as:

A welcome bonus package of a double deposit plus 180 free spins

The Level Up Adventure to earn rewards for playing

A weekly Slot Wars Tournament to win a share of the $5 000 plus 500 free spins total prize

A weekly Table Wars Tournament to win a share of the $10 000 total prize

Up to 200 free spins weekly for depositing funds on Wednesday

Overview

Launched in 2014, Bitcasino.io is one of the pioneers in the crypto gambling field. A valid Curaçao eGaming licence makes Bitcasino.io a safe place to play blackjack and other casino games.

The platform hosts a wide array of titles by top-rated providers — from slots and jackpot games to video poker and live dealer games. In addition, it links to Sportsbet.io — an online sportsbook owned by the same operator.

Top perks for gamblers

At Bitcasino, gamblers find the following features appealing:

Both a Bitcoin casino and a sports betting site

Over 5 000 titles in the casino’s portfolio

Demo versions to test-drive games

Multiplayer games on offer

Quick deposits and withdrawals

Blackjack types

As one of the best Bitcoin blackjack sites, Bitcasino.io has 20 crypto blackjack games on offer. The collection of live dealer games at Bitcasino.io features 35 live blackjack games. Software providers powering the blackjack game selection on Bitcasino.io are Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, Bombay Live, and OneTouch.

Bonuses

Like other top-rated crypto casinos, Bitcasino.io offers a range of promotions:

A welcome package of up to 10 000 USDT cashback plus 350 free spins

The Game of the Week promotion to boost your winnings by up to 12 mBTC

A 500 000 USDT Winter Giveaway to win a share of the prize for occupying top positions in the leaderboard

A 50 000 USDT tournament to win a share of the prize or an exclusive yacht cruise

Overview

mBit is among the best Bitcoin blackjack sites launched in early 2014. Licensed and regulated in Curaçao, the platform follows gambling regulations and ensures fair play. mBits accepts popular tokens and altcoins including Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and Dogecoin.

Top perks for gamblers

Here is what makes mBit the best bitcoin blackjack site for players:

One of the best crypto casinos in South Africa

A generous welcome bonus

A portfolio of over 2 000 titles

Popular cryptos accepted

Nearly instant withdrawals

A referral program in place

Blackjack types

mBit’s game collection features numerous crypto blackjack variations. Along with classic blackjack, it offers 21 Burn blackjack, Single-deck blackjack, Multihand blackjack, VIP blackjack, and more. Live blackjack options include Ruby blackjack, Azure blackjack, and Speed blackjack.

Bonuses

mBit features attractive welcome bonuses and promo offers:

A wild casino bonus package of up to 5 BTC deposit match + 300 free spins

A referral bonus of a 30% deposit match and 200 free spins

Loyalty points received for every bet placed

Weekly free spin offers tailored to a player’s gambling habits

Daily cashback for regular players

Overview

BC.GAME is one of the best crypto gambling sites for Canadian players that features both an online casino and a sports betting platform. Founded in 2017 and licensed in Curaçao, BC.GAME supports a range of digital coins and altcoins. BC.GAME casino lobby hosts thousands of games to pick from while a sportsbook offers a variety of betting options. With 25 provably fair titles (aka BC.GAME Originals) and certified RNGs in provider games, the platform ensures equal chances of winning for all players.

Top perks for gamblers

Here’s what players like about BC.GAME most:

A variety of crypto tokens supported

A wide selection of online casino games

Fast payouts of winnings

Fair play practices

The VIP club with exclusive privileges

24/7 multilingual customer support

Blackjack types

As one of the best bitcoin blackjack casinos, BC.GAME offers 24 crypto blackjack titles from top-rated suppliers — Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Vivo Gaming, and others. In addition, BC.GAME has a provably fair blackjack variation built in-house. For a live blackjack experience, check out the live casino section of BC.GAME.

Bonuses

BC.GAME offers a range of bonuses to players:

An up to 180% deposit match — use the code “bonusordb”

Four deposit match bonuses in a row, up to a 1 260% total deposit match

The Task Hub providing rewards for task completion

A Lucky Spin Bonus allowing you to win up to 1 BTC

VIP benefits unlocked with the tiers climbed

Overview

RedDogCasino is a crypto gambling platform established in 2019 and licensed in Curaçao. Despite being young, it has made it into our list of the best Bitcoin blackjack sites. RedDogCasino supports the following banking methods:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin as crypto deposit and withdrawal methods

Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Flexepin, and bank wire transfers as fiat payment methods

Top perks for gamblers

The main features that players like about RedDogCasino are:

Support for digital currencies and fiat money

Different banking options to choose from

Daily deposit bonus offers

Phone support for US-based players

Blackjack Types

RedDogCasino has only three types of blackjack variations on offer — “21 Blackjack”, “Perfect Pairs” (which is close to European blackjack), and “Suit ‘Em Up” by RealTime Gaming. While you won’t find blackjack switch blackjack here, the good news is that all three titles support the free-bet blackjack mode, so you can practise playing blackjack online before wagering real cash.

Bonuses

RedDogCasino has generous bonus offers in place:

A 225% deposit match up to €12 250

Up to 160% matched deposit bonus offers

Free spin offers for recently released games

Holiday-specific bonuses like an up to $7 500 Valentine’s Day bonus

Overview

Launched in 2021 and licensed by the government of Curaçao, Bets.io is the youngest online Bitcoin blackjack site on our list of the best crypto blackjack casinos. Powered by top-tier software developers, Bets.io casino ensures fair gaming practices through the certified RNGs embedded in provider games.

Top perks for gamblers

Gamblers who play Bitcoin blackjack on Bets.io appreciate the following:

Over 3 000 games on offer

Fair games with certified RNGs

Support for popular crypto tokens — Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more

Speedy deposits and withdrawals

A rewarding loyalty program

Blackjack types

The table games selection at Bets.io features eight different types of online blackjack. Here you can play American or European blackjack as well as multi-hand and VIP options. Bets.io is among online casinos where you can play live blackjack or other dealer games powered by Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, and Evolution Gaming.

Bonuses

To reward new and loyal customers, Bets.io has certain promotions on offer:

Daily Cashback of up to 20%

Weekly cashback of up to 1 000 USDT

A first deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 100 free spins

Mystery boxes enabling to win free spins or cash bonuses

Weekly free spin offers for depositing funds on Wednesday

Overview

Opened in 2020, Las Atlantis is among the youngest casinos on our list of the best Bitcoin blackjack sites. Like many popular crypto casinos, Las Atlantis holds the Curaçao gambling licence, which makes the platform a safe place to gamble.

The site offers a range of banking methods for deposits — credit cards, digital wallets, and payment systems like Neosurf and Flexepin. To cash out your winnings, you can use a credit card, a Bitcoin wallet, or a bank account.

Top perks for gamblers

Here is what makes Las Atlantis a preferred destination for gamblers:

Support for fiat and cryptocurrencies

A variety of banking methods

An attractive welcome package

Smooth mobile experience

Customer support over the prone

Blackjack types

If you want to play blackjack games at Las Atlantis, you have three options to choose from. The casino’s crypto blackjack selection is pretty similar to that of RedDogCasino. You can play these games with BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT. Being one of the best Ethereum casinos in Canada, Las Atlantis supports the ERC-20 network only. So, be attentive when funding your account.

Bonuses

Just like other online blackjack casinos, Las Atlantis has bonus offers in place that make players come back for more:

A welcome bonus of 280% deposit match, up to $14 000

New game promotions offering free spins in select titles

A tiered matched deposit bonus of up to $1 650 on slots and card games

An up to 160% matched deposit bonus on slots

A quick guide to playing blackjack with crypto 📝

Now that you are aware of the best Bitcoin blackjack sites, where do you start your online blackjack journey? Check out a step-by-step guide below.

#1 Get some crypto coins

Before heading down to any of the best bitcoin blackjack sites we’ve covered, you need to get some digital coins to play online blackjack with crypto. To buy cryptocurrency, visit any of the popular exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Kraken. You can store your crypto in a digital wallet provided by the exchange or set up an external one.

#2 Pick the best crypto blackjack casino

After you’ve purchased crypto coins, it’s time to choose the best Bitcoin blackjack site to play at. Our selection of the top 10 crypto blackjack casinos will help you narrow down your search.

Still, all online casinos differ, and you need to compare the alternatives to select the Bitcoin blackjack site that is right for you. Here are the key features to consider:

Check if the blackjack sites offer the most popular casino games and assess their blackjack game collection (including live dealer games)

Look at BTC and litecoin casino bonuses that a platform has to offer — say, a welcome bonus, a matched deposit bonus, or free spin offers

Consider the supported banking methods

#3 Fund your casino account

Once you’ve picked the best Bitcoin blackjack site to play at, it’s time to make a deposit to play blackjack games (as well as other casino games). In most online casinos, you’ll find your deposit address in your personal account, under the casino wallet section. With a welcome bonus, you can get extra cash to play blackjack upon funding your account.

#4 Start playing blackjack online

Now, you’re all set to start playing your favourite blackjack games. Whether you prefer American blackjack, blackjack switch, speed blackjack, or want to feel the thrill of live blackjack like in a real casino, the blackjack sites we’ve covered have it all.

Top Online Blackjack Strategy REVEALED ♣️ Play & Win At Online Blackjack ♦️

FAQ ❓

Why play blackjack with crypto?

When you play blackjack with BTC and other coins, you benefit from the ultimate anonymity, security of transactions, and fast deposits and withdrawals.

What’s great about live blackjack?

Live games including but not limited to live blackjack offer an immersive casino experience similar to that at a land-based casino. All the Bitcoin blackjack sites that we’ve covered enable you to play live casino games.

Do all Bitcoin blackjack casinos offer a welcome bonus?

Crypto blackjack casino platforms differ in bonuses and promotions they offer. One Bitcoin blackjack site may feature a lucrative welcome bonus; another one may focus on rewarding regular players with deposit bonus offers, free bets, or other perks.

Summary 📌

While many online casinos out there have blackjack games on offer, it’s essential to pick a trustworthy one. When comparing the alternatives, keep an eye on online blackjack options and promo offers provided — many of them offer wild casino bonuses and other perks. We hope our selection of the Bitcoin blackjack platforms will help you choose the right gambling platform for your needs.

Disclaimer ⚠️

If you or someone you know is dealing with problem gambling, it might be time to seek help. Reach out to a National Problem Gambling advisor at 1-800-522-4700 to discuss steps toward recovery.

Note that all gambling platforms discussed on this site are 18+. Some of the platforms may not be available to you due to regional restrictions. Check your local regulations to ensure your gambling is compliant with the law.

Check out these sites for useful resources on problem gambling: