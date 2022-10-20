It’s time the Gunners revisited Rwanda

The other day I was wearing my Arsenal shirt in a restaurant, and a woman at a nearby table asked me if I’d been to Rwanda. This confused me for a second, until I realised that she had spotted the “Visit Rwanda” logo on my Gunners shirt sleeve.

The woman said she had visited the country, and loved it. “So clean. So organised.”

My impulse was to retort, “Yes, but Rwanda is a police state, isn’t it? That’s not a very healthy way to keep the streets clean.” Then I realised how stupid that would sound, given my willingness to advertise that police state on my left upper arm.

So I just nodded as the Kagame fangirl left the restaurant.