Africa’s digital future: The battle for control over Internet infrastructure and data

As Africa’s internet connectivity expands, the continent stands on the threshold of immense digital potential. Internet infrastructure, driven by undersea cables, links Africa to the global network and supports a fast-growing online community.

However, this connectivity comes at a high cost: much of Africa’s digital backbone remains under foreign control, dominated by tech giants like Google, Meta and other multinational corporations. This foreign ownership of essential infrastructure and data flows limits Africa’s ability to achieve digital independence and economic empowerment, creating what experts are now calling “digital colonialism.”

For Africa to truly benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it must reclaim control over its digital resources — both internet infrastructure and user data. Only by doing so can Africa move from being a consumer of digital services to a creator within the global digital economy.

Infrastructure monopoly and the cost of connectivity

Undersea cables and data hubs, which form the backbone of Africa’s internet infrastructure, are largely owned and controlled by foreign corporations. These cables carry almost 90% of the continent’s digital traffic, connecting African nations to the global internet but maintaining an economic dependency on external entities. With their monopoly on this critical infrastructure, companies like Google, Meta and European telecoms are able to set high prices for African Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to access these cables. The result is elevated consumer prices, which make internet access prohibitively expensive for millions across the continent.

This monopolistic structure mirrors historical colonial models in which foreign powers controlled Africa’s natural resources for their own profit. High access costs for ISPs limit competition, stifle local innovation, and reinforce Africa’s reliance on foreign-owned infrastructure. Local ISPs, burdened by high fees, struggle to compete or offer affordable services, leaving underserved communities and rural areas disconnected. Despite the growing physical infrastructure, Africa’s internet landscape remains skewed towards the interests of external corporations, with local businesses, educational institutions and communities paying the price.

Socioeconomic divide and limited access

The high cost of connectivity exacerbates the digital divide within Africa. Access to affordable internet is crucial for economic growth, education, healthcare, and overall societal development. Yet, with high costs imposed by foreign-owned infrastructure, internet access remains out of reach for much of Africa’s rural and low-income populations. This restricts opportunities for online education, remote work and digital entrepreneurship, leaving many Africans unable to participate in the digital economy.

For example, rural schools lack the reliable internet necessary for digital learning, and healthcare facilities cannot utilize telemedicine solutions that could connect patients to specialized care. Small businesses and startups are particularly disadvantaged, as they rely on affordable internet to reach broader markets and scale their operations. Thus, foreign control over Africa’s internet infrastructure perpetuates a cycle of exclusion, deepening socioeconomic inequalities and creating a digital economy that benefits only those who can afford it.

Data extraction and exploitation by foreign corporations

In addition to controlling connectivity, foreign corporations leverage their access to Africa’s internet infrastructure for data extraction. Data is now as valuable as traditional resources, driving insights for product development, targeted advertising, and strategic business decisions. Corporations like Meta gather extensive data on African users through platforms like Free Basics, which offer limited internet access in exchange for user data. While such initiatives present themselves as tools to bridge the digital divide, they primarily serve as avenues for data collection and monetization.

This setup turns African users into data sources for corporate profit, with little to no benefit returning to local economies. Similar to the exploitation of Africa’s physical resources, the data generated by African citizens is extracted, processed, and monetized abroad, reinforcing Africa’s position as a supplier of raw digital material. The lack of robust data governance frameworks in most African countries allows this data extraction to occur with minimal oversight, depriving African nations of the opportunity to harness their own data for local innovation and economic development.

The path to digital sovereignty and local control

To overcome these challenges and achieve digital independence, African nations must prioritize investment in locally owned infrastructure and data governance policies. Countries like Kenya and Rwanda offer promising examples of how local control can be established through regulatory policies and strategic investments. Kenya’s government has actively promoted local ISPs, spurring competition and making internet access more affordable. Rwanda has invested in local data centers and fiber networks, creating jobs, retaining revenue and reducing dependency on foreign corporations.

These efforts show that digital sovereignty is achievable and beneficial for local economies. With supportive policies, African nations can foster a thriving digital ecosystem where affordable internet access and data-driven innovation benefit local communities. Additionally, Nigeria’s National Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and Kenya’s Data Protection Act are examples of legislative frameworks that protect user data, ensuring that it remains within African jurisdictions and that foreign companies comply with local data laws.

Collaboration for balanced digital development

While local ownership and control are essential, Africa’s digital development can also benefit from strategic collaboration with foreign corporations. Critics argue that foreign investment is needed to fund large-scale infrastructure projects that local governments may not have the capital to develop independently. However, these partnerships must prioritize African interests, ensuring that foreign entities operate within regulatory frameworks that prevent monopolistic practices. By establishing public-private partnerships and co-ownership models, African countries can access foreign capital and technical expertise without compromising control over their digital resources.

Conclusion

Africa’s digital future lies in its ability to reclaim control over its internet infrastructure and data. Dependency on foreign corporations keeps connectivity costs high and restricts access, while unregulated data extraction limits Africa’s role in the global data economy. By investing in local infrastructure, fostering regulatory frameworks, and encouraging local ISPs, African nations can reduce dependency, achieve digital sovereignty, and create a digital economy that serves their people.

For Africa to fully benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it must secure ownership of its digital resources. Only by reclaiming control over infrastructure and data can Africa transform connectivity into a tool for empowerment rather than exploitation. Digital independence will not only close the digital divide but also enable Africa to shape its own economic destiny, moving from a digital consumer to a creator in the global digital landscape. This vision of digital sovereignty is crucial for fostering a future where Africa’s digital age benefits Africans first and foremost.



Author profile

Stanley Moloto is CEO of Web development agency Addmore Digital and co-founder of the Angle. He is also a director of digital publishing agency The Digital Afrikan.