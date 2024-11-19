Fak’ugesi Awards | Shining a spotlight on African digital creativity

What happens when some of the best digital work in the world emerges from Africa but remains underappreciated at home? For the Fak’ugesi Digital Festival, the solution was clear: create a platform to celebrate this creativity right here on the continent. The Fak’ugesi Awards, now in their second year, have become a crucial space for recognising and supporting excellence in African digital art, animation, immersive media, video games, and design.

In a conversation with Eduardo Cachucho, Festival Director of Fak’ugesi, the significance of these awards became strikingly apparent. “These awards are more than just accolades,” Cachucho explained. “They’re a platform to bridge gaps—between international and local recognition, between creators and their audiences, and between Africa’s immense potential and the resources needed to realise it.”

Global collaboration meets local development

The conversation highlighted a persistent challenge – many African creators contribute to globally acclaimed projects but often lack local visibility. A notable example is Disney’s Kizazi Moto by Triggerfish, an African animation anthology that has garnered international acclaim. While its direction and storytelling are deeply African, much of the production was done outside the continent. The Fak’ugesi Awards chose to commend rather than award this project, sparking a nuanced debate about the importance of fostering local production alongside celebrating international success.

“The commendation recognises the quality of the work while calling on international partners like Disney to invest more in African-based production,” Cachucho said. This approach underscores the festival’s dual mission – to celebrate African excellence and advocate for the infrastructure needed to nurture it.

Highlighting cultural relevance

Cachucho also spoke about the importance of cultural specificity in the awards. The winning video game, The Rebellion Eastern DRC by Adisi Games, exemplifies this focus. Created in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the game delves into the realities of war in the region—a subject often avoided or oversimplified in international media. “This isn’t just about technical excellence,” Cachucho said. “It’s about telling African stories with authenticity and courage.”

Building for the future

The awards are part of Fak’ugesi’s broader vision to position Africa as a global player in the creative and tech industries. Beyond recognising completed works, the festival supports demos and prototypes, encouraging creators to push boundaries despite limited resources. As Cachucho noted, “It’s not just about celebrating what exists but about inspiring what’s possible.”

By creating a platform that celebrates African digital creativity while advocating for local development, the Fak’ugesi Awards are more than a showcase—they are a call to action for the industry to invest in Africa’s creative future. Have a look at more here: Fak’ugesi Website

