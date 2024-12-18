Fighting Misinformation with AI | A Conversation with Israel Olatunji Tijani and ChatVE

In the latest episode of The Angle Podcast, we dive into the world of tech-driven innovation with Israel Olatunji Tijani, founder of ChatVE—an AI-powered fact-checking tool developed to tackle misinformation and disinformation on social media. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Israel is an ICT for Development (ICT4D) expert driven by a mission to create technology solutions that prioritise impact over profit.

ChatVE emerged as the winning concept from a Code for Africa hackathon in 2023. This groundbreaking tool is designed to verify claims across text, images, and video, seamlessly integrating with platforms like X (formerly Twitter). By employing advanced AI, ChatVE offers real-time fact-checking, helping users discern truth from deepfakes, propaganda, and false narratives.

“The speed at which misinformation spreads is staggering,” Israel explains. “With ChatVE, we aim to empower users to verify content before it goes viral, reducing harm and fostering accountability.”

The conversation sheds light on the technical and ethical challenges of fact-checking in the digital age. Israel elaborates on ChatVE’s sophisticated training processes using verified datasets, its capability to analyse metadata, and its unique “I’m not sure” feature—a deliberate mechanism to ensure accuracy by avoiding false conclusions. Users can tag @ChatVE_ in posts or tweets to initiate the fact-checking process, with the chatbot responding directly within the thread.

Beyond its current functionality, ChatVE is also positioned as a versatile tool for combating violent extremism and improving online discourse through its toxic comment filtering engine.

Looking ahead, Israel shares ambitious plans for ChatVE’s future – expanding access to underserved communities via SMS and USSD messaging, supporting African languages, and exploring monetisation opportunities through personalised news content and business-specific chatbots.

“This is just the beginning,” Israel emphasises. “We’re building tools to tackle the unique challenges of misinformation in Africa and beyond.”

Join us for an engaging discussion that delves into the intersection of technology, social good, and the fight against digital disinformation. Israel’s vision for ChatVE offers hope for a safer, more informed digital landscape, not just for Africa, but for the global community.

Scott Peter Smith is a co-founder of The Angle and founder of Submedia+, a cross-platform publisher in non-fiction storytelling. He is the former chief digital officer of the Mail & Guardian, where he led the publication’s digital strategy and product development.

The Angle – African perspectives on digital culture, media, money and governance.

The Angle explores African perspectives on digital culture, creativity, media, money, and governance. Through engaging storytelling and authoritative insights, we spotlight the innovators and technologies shaping the continent’s digital future.

Our mission is to deliver actionable, illuminating insights on Africa’s evolving digital culture—spanning creativity, business, technology, and policy. We celebrate the creators, businesses, and policies breaking into the mainstream, while amplifying the voices and innovations carving the path forward. https://theangle.africa/