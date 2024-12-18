Revolutionising live music through virtual reality | A conversation with Michael Balkind

The intersection of music, technology, and culture has never been more exciting. At the forefront of innovation in this space is Michael Balkind, founder of Soda World Studios in Johannesburg.

In our latest podcast episode, we explore how virtual reality (VR) is transforming music and culture, enabling audiences from across the globe to connect in real time. Balkind’s vision for Soda World—a 24-hour virtual reality music platform that acts as a global stage for live events—is deeply inspired by the community-building nature of music. The platform blends cutting-edge technology with a commitment to cultural exchange.

“Our aim is to create a global community based around real-time live events, similar to how MTV revolutionised music in the satellite TV era,” Balkind explains.

Building bridges across borders

A key focus of Soda World is breaking down geographic and economic barriers in the music industry. By using VR, Soda World allows artists to perform for audiences who may never have the chance to see them live while being able to interact with other fans as if they were all in the room together. This accessibility is especially impactful in the African context, where infrastructure and travel costs can limit both artists and fans.

“Music is a cultural filter. It’s not just about the songs; it’s about the community that forms around them,” Balkind says, emphasising the power of music to bring people together across borders.

“We’ve pioneered new technology that enables a physical space to be activated virtually in a meaningful way, allowing like-minded people to connect,” he adds.

Balkind emphasises the importance of presence, intimacy, and engagement—what he refers to as the PIE model – to create truly meaningful virtual experiences.

The role of African culture in VR

Soda World is deeply rooted in its African origins, with Balkind noting the global rise of genres like Amapiano as a testament to the continent’s cultural influence. The platform serves as a showcase for African music, ensuring it reaches new audiences while maintaining its authenticity.

He also points to the unique opportunities for African creators to blend storytelling with immersive tech, offering global audiences an entirely new way to experience Africa’s rich cultural tapestry.

Challenges in accessibility and connectivity

While the potential for XR in Africa is immense, Balkind acknowledges the hurdles—namely, access to affordable hardware and reliable internet connectivity. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic, pointing to grassroots initiatives like VR hubs in townships and the decreasing costs of XR devices as pathways to democratise the technology.

“There’s so much untapped talent in Africa. If we can provide access to these tools, we can unlock incredible potential,” he says.

The future of VR in music and beyond

Looking ahead, Balkind discusses the rapid advancements in technology, from AI-powered content creation to the evolution of affordable VR devices. These developments, he argues, are set to transform not just the music industry but also education, healthcare, and community building.

“The next few years will see immersive technologies becoming as common as mobile phones,” Balkind predicted. “It’s not just about VR or AR; it’s about creating new ways for people to connect and collaborate.”

Balkind’s work with Soda World Studios is a compelling example of how technology and culture can intersect to create something truly transformative. By bringing live music into virtual spaces, he’s not only redefining the concert experience but also fostering a sense of global community rooted in shared cultural appreciation.

